City keeps progress flowing on Hunter Park splash pad

The city of McAlester is ready to make a big splash with its next project for the Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park — installation of a new splash pad where the wading pool used to be.
City councilors unanimously approved a measure to accept a proposal to purchase $49,000 in new equipment for installation of the planned splash pad in Hunter Park. Power Play, of Bixby, had the winning bid among four that were submitted.
It's for equipment only, with the next step aimed at getting the bidding process started for the pad's construction.
"We will be putting an RFP together to put out bids for construction of it," said city of McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger. "We will be working on getting that written up."
Basinger hopes to have the RFPs, or Requests for Proposals, ready to go out within a month. When the RFPs are returned by different companies wanting to bid on the project, city staff will be tasked with reviewing them and recommending the best bid to the city council to consider for approval.
Plans call for the Hunter Park splash pad to have more places for interactions by users than the one already in place at Chadick Park.
Basinger said the old Hunter Park wading pool, which is no longer in use, measured 30 feet from one end across to the other. The new splash pad is projected to be big enough to cover it.
Water flow in the splash pad can be activated by users with the push of a button.
"Anytime a kid comes up and pushes the button, we will have full coverage," Basinger said.
Included in the new equipment are two water cannons, one on each end of the pad. They should have enough range for two kids manning the cannons to have a water battle, Basinger said.
"You definitely will be able to to 'shoot' a person from one side to the other," he said.
Plans call for a plentiful water supply to be available. "This has a four-inch water line," said Basinger. That compares to what he suspects is a two-inch line that provides the water supply to the existing splash pad at Chadick Park.
Another interactive piece of equipment is the use of tippy buckets, also known as tipping buckets. Suspended from a pole in the middle of the splash pad, a tippy bucket will fill with water and then suddenly pour its contents on those standing below it.
The splash pad project is in addition to other projects at the site, including the recent hiring of a professional company to hydroexcavate and then vacuum up old broken glass, along with other trash and debris at the park.
Activities at the park include the May Day Memorial Ceremony, set to begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at the Park at the corner of Fourteenth Street and Chickasaw Avenue, with the public welcome to attend.
Voting during this week's council meeting in favor of purchasing the equipment for the Hunter Park splash pad were Weldon Smith, Ward 1; Culley Stevens, Ward 2; Steve Cox, Ward 3, Billy Jack Boatright Ward 5; Zach Prichard, Ward 6, and Mayor John Browne.
With so much still to do before construction can begin — including preparing RFDs, sending them out, awaiting replies and awarding the bid — Basinger is not expecting the Hunter Park splash pad project to be completed in time for use this summer.
"It could be late this summer, but more likely in the fall," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
