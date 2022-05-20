City hires new economic development director

Adam White will soon be scouting new economic development opportunities for the city of McAlester.
White, who is the current economic development director for Eufaula, is set to transition into the McAlester post on June 13. That will give him an opportunity to work alongside current McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour for a few of weeks before taking over the helm.
“I’m excited about it,” White said. “McAlester is complex in a good way.” He spoke of the work Ridenour has already done as economic development director for the city.
“I will grab the torch he’s been carrying,” White said. “The entire region has been growing right now. I’m primed to be ready for explosive growth.”
White is a retired U.S. Army captain. During his 10 years in the Army he served two combat tours in Afghanistan as a scout and served two operations tours in Eastern Europe with Special Operations.
Ridenour said the city of McAlester has previously worked with White.
“We’ve seen the great work he’s done in Eufaula,” Ridenour said. “I think he will be able to keep moving the momentum forward in McAlester.”
Ridenour is stepping down as the city of McAlester economic development director after serving in the post for eight years.
“I have given my resignation to the city, effective July 2,” Ridenour said. His last day will be July 1.
“I have accepted another position in McAlester,” said Ridenour. “I will remain in the community.” He said he will continue to play a role in economic development in the area, through accepting a position set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Ridenour said the city had six applications and interviewed three applicants for the office of McAlester’s new economic development director. “I would have been happy if any of the three we interviewed was hired,” he said.
He spoke fondly of his time with the city.
“I appreciate the opportunities the city of McAlester gave me,” Ridenour said. “It’s been my privilege to see my biggest projects come to fruition.” Ridenour, along with Mayor Pete Stasiak and others, played a major role in getting the Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement in place, which led to the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
“I hope the city has been as excited at seeing the Shops in McAlester being built as I have,” Ridenour said. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter and whatever it may bring.”
Ridenour started with the city of McAlester as a project manager in Nov, 2013, then served as the city’s economic development director for the past eight years.
“I want to thank the city staff I’ve worked with,” Ridenour said. “They all had a big impact on my life. I couldn’t have gotten where I am without them.
“It’s been a pleasure,” he said.
White is ready to go to work in McAlester.
“I’m very optimistic,” White said. “Kirk has set us up for success.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.