City Hall shutting down due to COVID-19

McAlester City Hall is set to shut down again, effective Monday, Aug, 17.
It's the latest move from the city administration in reaction to the spreading of COVID-19 in McAlester and Pittsburg County.
City Hall was already closed to the public, except for those who made appointments and were approved to enter in advance. Now, that is being eliminated and most city employees who ordinarily work at City Hall are dispersing to other sites.
"We're going to have people working from City Hall and from other buildings that we have," said McAlester Mayor John Browne.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said few employees will remain inside City Hall.
"There will be a few of us," Stasiak said. "We will be socially-distancing and splitting up departments."
The reason for the splitting up of departments is if a member of a department becomes infected or exposed to COVID-19, the whole department won't be affected and quarantined.
"This is so we don't lose an entire department," said Stasiak.
By way of example, Stasiak said "Community Development, the building inspectors, will be in two different locations and will not work together.
"We also will have people at the Expo Center, at Carl Albert and the Reserve Center on Strong Boulevard. We'll have one or two at the Stipe Center."
Stasiak is also planning on having work done on the former Federal Aviation Administration building now owned by the city at McAlester Regional Airport, so the FAA building can be used as another remote-working site if needed by city employees.
City administrators will be working from different locations as well, with Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin set to work from the Reserve Center while Stasiak remains at City Hall.
Outside city work crews will also be affected. Crews in the field will work in different areas, the city manager said.
"They will start at different times and not associate with each other," Stasiak said. That way the city will not lose an entire work crew if someone becomes infected, he said.
"This is to protect the safety and health of our employees and make sure we can provide service in the future," Stasiak said. "That's why the decision was made to segregate all of them."
What does the mayor think of the City Hall closure and splitting most departments in half by having city employees work at alternate locations?
"I think it's better safe than sorry," Browne said. "If we can continue to provide the same service the city prides itself upon, I think it's a prudent decision."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews,com.
