City Hall honors State Champion Lady Buffs

McAlester's Lady Buffs can add another achievement to their long list of accomplishments this year — this time it's a proclamation in their honor at City Hall.
Team members gathered in the Council Conference Room during this week's city council meeting as McAlester Mayor John Browne read aloud a proclamation honoring the Lady Buffs.
Browne said he and the City Council wanted to honor the State Champion McAlester High School Lady Buffalo Basketball Team for its successful 2021-2022 season, noting the team capped the season by winning the state championship. The Lady Buffs defeated a tough El Reno team 53-49 to seal the championship in the State 5A title game in March.
Additional season highlights for the 2021-2022 Lady Buffs Basketball team included being named Area Champions and Regional Champions, Browne noted.
Defensively, they held opponents to an average of 39 points per game.
They posted a 22-5 record for the regular season, capped with a perfect 6-0 run for the postseason.
The Lady Buffs amassed a 16-5 record against ranked opponents, all while averaging 60 points per game.
They were crowned Noble Tournament Champions and have two All State players on the team: Elizabeth Milligan and Stevie Stinchcomb.
"Head Coach Jarrod Owen, Assistant Coach Kourtnee Beshears, and the McAlester Lady Buffalo basketball players are to be commended for their teamwork, grit, athleticism, sportsmanship, and determination to win, which reflects well on our entire community," Browne said.
"Now therefore, I, John Browne, mayor of the City of McAlester, County of Pittsburg and State of Oklahoma, on behalf of the mayor and council and our residents, do hereby honor and congratulate Coach Jarrod Owen, Assistant Coach Kourtnee Beshears, and the players on the 2021-22 McAlester Lady Buffalo Basketball team for a tremendous basketball season."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.