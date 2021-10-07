City Finance Department awarded for 'excellence'

Now it's seven in a row.
The city of McAlester's Finance Department is once again being honored by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with its Certificate of Achievement in for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
GFOA recognized the city for its financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
"The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report," GFOA said in announcing the award.
"This Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," GFOA concluded.
City of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sherri Swift praised the work of her staff.
"They are an 'A' team," Swift said. "I really appreciate all of their work and dedication to the city, that's for sure."
GFOA sent a letter to McAlester Mayor John Browne as a city representative, stating "We hope your example will encourage other government officials in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting."
Browne recognized the employees in city's Finance Department, as well as the city council and administration.
"I'm extremely proud of our Finance Department for the work they put in and the overall transparency our city administration and council continue to provide to our citizens," Browne said.
"This marks the seventh year in a row we have received this award and it could not have been done without the hard work of many people," said Browne. "Thank you to all whose efforts made this happen."
City Manager Pete Stasiak also lauded the employees in the city's Finance Department.
"We are proud of the financial statements they produce for the city and the level of transparency they provide," Stasiak said. "These people have done a tremendous job of putting this together."
In addition to Swift, members of the city's Finance Department include Samantha Perry, Norma Dellinger, Michelle Daniels, Shelby Black, Porsha Perry, Shelli Colbert and Kara Coy.
Three more Finance Department employees, Karla Taylor, Sherry Petrosino and Lucia Melton, work at the city's municipal court offices. Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin oversees the city's Finance Department.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
