McAlester city employees have been busy putting up Christmas decorations to make sure they're all in place for the holidays.
"We plan to have them all ready to turn on by Thanksgiving," said city of McAlester Heard Gardener Robbie Patton of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
Most of the decorations are placed along Carl Albert Parkway, both in the center median and on light poles along the parkway, which is what U.S Highway 270 is called where it passes through McAlester.
Other decorations have been set up at Arvest Park, at E. Chickasaw Avenue between Second Street and Third Street.
Crews from the city of McAlester Parks and Recreation Department have been working to meet their deadline. On a recent day, Patton climbed into a "cherry picker" to be lifted high above the street to put still more decorations in place.
Among the decorations already in place at place at Arvest Park is the huge Christmas tree that's a center point of the park's holiday display.
City employees personally constructed the huge ornament — large enough to get inside of for holiday photos — that's one of Arvest Park's most popular attractions during the holiday season. Patton said city employees are working on another special decoration for the park, which city they are planning surprise for city residents.
They have been working on the project during rainy days, but there haven't been many of those lately, Patton noted. He and other working on the surprise project hope to soon have it completed.
Even after every last decoration has been put in place, some city employees have given themselves a self-imposed task — driving along Carl Albert Parkway at night to make sure every display is properly lit and in working order.
Both Patton and Cody Conner, who is also with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, have made a tradition of personally checking the lights to see if any bulbs need to be changed or if any repairs are needed once the Christmas lights are lit up along Carl Albert Parkway.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.