McAlester city employees who contract COVID-19, or who must be quarantined due to contact with someone who has tested positive, now have more sick leave available.
City councilors unanimously agreed to award an additional 80 hours of sick leave to employees who test positive for COVID-19 or who must be quarantined because of possible exposure.
Mayor John Browne placed the item on the agenda for the city council to consider. He said Gov. Kevin Stitt put a similar plan in place for some emergency workers and Browne thought it was a good idea.
"The governor did it for first responders," Browne said Thursday. The mayor said he spoke with City Manager Pete Stasiak regarding the city's emergency responders.
"I talked to Pete about police and fire," said Browne. The city manager noted other city employees work in dispatch and more city employees are currently working out in the public.
After talking with Stasiak, Browne said he expanded the proposal to award additional COVID-19-related sick leave to all city employees.
The additional 80 hours of sick leave is not hazard pay, Browne said — but he thinks it's only fair to make it available.
"We are asking employees to take a calculated risk and they could contract this virus," the mayor said. "We don't feel like the benefits that they're accrued for use throughout their career should be lost if something happens they have very little control over."
Browne said that are far as he knows, no city employees have yet tested positive for COVID-19. A worker had to be quarantined at one point because the employee's roommate was quarantined following exposure to someone who tested positive, the mayor said.
He felt pleased to see the city council unanimously adopt the extended sick leave measure during their Tuesday night meeting.
"It sends a good sign to the employees that we appreciate what they do," said Browne.
Joining Browne to make the vote unanimous were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox, Ward 4 Councilor James Brown, Ward 5 Councilor Maureen Harrison and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.