City of McAlester non-uniformed employees are facing a pay cut, with negotiations also expected between unions representing the city police and fire departments.
Non-uniformed employees are receiving an across-the-board 5% pay cut, said City Manager Pete Stasiak. He said that includes all non-uniformed employees, from management on down, including himself.
"I have not negotiated with the unions yet," Stasiak said, but he intends to ask them to also accept a pay cut as the city faces a budget shortfall.
Other cost-cutting measures put in place by Stasiak include a hiring freeze for all departments, except for positions determined critical to the city's mission.
That's in addition to 57 positions that have been eliminated, through a combination of furloughs, early retirements and vacancies that won't be filled.
Stasiak said the steps are necessary because of a projected $3.5 million budget shortfall at the end of the current fiscal year, set to expire on June 30. Budget challenges are expected to extend into the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
Following several months of declining sales tax revenue, along with less than anticipated use tax collections and reduced water sales, the city was already faced a financial challenge prior to the shutdown of nonessential businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 57 vacant positions on the city staff resulted from 35 furloughs, 14 early retirements and eight open positions that won't be filled.
How were the furloughs determined?
"We looked at the needs of the city, by departments and skill sets," Stasiak said.
The furloughs, retirements and unfilled vacancies have reduced the number of city employees from 226 to 169 employees, the city manager said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne has said while there's never a good time to be furloughed, city employees on furlough should qualify to collect $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits, along with their state benefits.
Other reductions are in place at the city.
"We're freezing all merit increases," said Stasiak. City employees are eligible for the merit increases, also known as step-increases, based on job performance. Stasiak said that amounted to an average of 2% per employee who qualified for the merit pay.
Another freeze is for clothing and boot allowance.
Suspension of the 2% discretionary contributions the city pays toward the non-uniformed employees' pension plan is also in place, along with a freeze on travel and training.
Other cost-cutting measures are underway as well.
"We're looking at reducing all departments' budgets for or material and supplies by 10 percent," Stasiak said.
Plans call for the city of McAlester to reduce the amount it contributes to other organizations. That includes Keep McAlester Beautiful, previously known as Pride in McAlester; the McAlester Defense Support Association, McAlester Main Street, Oklahomans for Independent Living and others.
Stasiak said no more furloughs are expected at this time and he hopes there will be no more.
"Based on our calculations, this will get us where we need to be, if we get cooperation from fire and police," he said.
Making the cuts were not easy, he said.
"This is gut-wrenching, what I'm seeing happen to employees and their families," Stasiak said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
