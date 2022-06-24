City employees encouraged to cool off during extreme heat

McAlester city officials maintain that city employees working outside during dangerous heat conditions are not prohibited from sitting inside city vehicles and running the air conditioners while on their lunch breaks.
“There’s no rule that says they can’t get in their trucks and cool off,” said McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger, who oversees the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and its employees.
“We encourage them to cool off.”
The News-Capital asked about the matter in response to citizen concerns regarding city employees working outside in the field during extreme heat conditions this week. One of the callers maintained some of the city’s outside workers were told they could not run the air conditioners in city vehicles while on their lunch breaks or on other breaks.
Another concern: city employees were told they could not drive back to their shops to eat lunch and were prohibited from going to restaurants in the city during their lunch breaks.
City officials confirmed those last two situations were accurate, but said they are reasons those two policies are in place.
Still, most of the citizen concerns centered on city employees working outside supposedly being prohibited from running air conditioners during their lunch breaks or when on their regular twice-daily breaks — something the city management maintains is not accurate.
With dangerous heat conditions, high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values forecast to range around the 104 to 109 marks this week, a caller to the News-Capital expressed concerns that the outside workers may never get a chance to cool off by running air conditioners during their lunch breaks or regular breaks.
It’s not a matter of comfort. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website states “Every year, dozens of workers die and thousands more become ill while working in hot or humid conditions. The OSHA Heat Illness Prevention Campaign educates employers and workers on the dangers of working in the heat.”
McAlester officials maintain they’re aware of the hazards — which is why they are not prohibiting workers from running air conditioners in city vehicles while on breaks.
“They can get in their vehicles and eat lunch,” Basinger reiterated, confirming city employees can have the air conditioners running, whether on their lunch break or on one of their regular breaks.
Land Maintenance Supervisor Sherman Miller agreed. City employees working in the field can get inside a city vehicle and run the air conditioners, whether on a lunch break or a regular break.
“Nothing is more important to me than our employees’ health,” Miller said. “Nothing has ever been said about getting into a vehicle on-site.”
Miller said he worked his way up to the Land Maintenance supervisor’s post and he has spent lots of time working outside himself.
“I’ve worked in the heat. I know what it takes to stay cool,” Miller said. “I’m not going to put my guys in harm’s way.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep them safe,” said Miller. “We will fight for our employees; it’s not taken lightly.”
City Manager Pete Stasiak said city employees working outside in the heat are encouraged to take as many breaks as necessary during extreme heat conditions.
“We’re encouraging our employees to take extra breaks, to make sure they’re well-hydrated,” Stasiak said. “If they’re not feeling good, let their supervisor know.”
So the city manager agrees city employees working in the heat can get inside city vehicles and take lunch breaks and other breaks with the air conditioners running?
“That’s correct,” Stasiak said.
It’s true that city employees working outside are supposed to eat their lunch at job sites, officials confirmed.
“They only get a half-hour for lunch,” Stasiak said. By the time employees loaded up their equipment and drove back to their shop in most cases, their lunch break could be nearly over, he said. They are also instructed not to drive city vehicles to restaurants.
Stasiak said he used to work as a lineman in California, where he and other employees took their lunch with them and ate while still in the field.
“We had 30 minutes — that was it,” said Stasiak.
Many outside city employees are now working summer hours — meaning they start work at 6 a.m., have a 30-minute lunch break and are normally off at 2:30 p.m., Basinger said. The goal is to avoid having employees working outside in extreme conditions during the heat of the day.
Basinger said he’s also supplied packages of electrolyte additives that can be added to water or other drinks during the extreme heat.
He, Miller and Stasiak all said they want to keep city workers safe during the current extreme conditions as well as throughout the year.
“Employee safety is number one at the city,” said Stasiak. “We’ve never done anything to jeopardize that.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
