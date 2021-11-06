McAlester voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 9, to decide how the city will pay for improvements to its water system.
"I hope the voters recognize the importance of addressing our water line problems and will take the time to vote Tuesday, November 9," said McAlester Mayor John Browne.
Polls are set to be open from 7 a.m.until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 17 voting precincts where city of McAlester voters can cast ballots in the elections.
The only two measures on the ballots are two city of McAlester propositions related to the city's water transmission and distribution lines and how to pay for upgrades moving forward.
Proposition 1 asks shall the city of McAlester be authorized to approve, and shall the McAlester Public Works Authority be authorized to incur, indebtedness in the original principal amount of $32.5 million, with the indebtedness to be used to fund water system improvements, along with some related costs.
It also states the indebtedness will be secured by a lien and/or mortgage on the water, sanitary sewer and solid waste disposal facilities serving the city and the revenues from them, and a lien on a year-to-year pledge of the revenues derived from an existing 2% sales tax. Indebtedness is to be used to fund water system improvements, fund a debt service reserve, if applicable, and fund certain costs associated with the issuance of the indebtedness.
Proposition 2 is a proposed quarter-cent city sales tax increase, with proceeds to be used to fund water system improvements and associated costs, with the revenues also available to debt service on obligations issued by the city and any public trust having the city as a beneficiary to finance or refinance the water system improvements and associated costs.
City officials maintain both would have to pass to utilize in order to obtain funding for the project through the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase.
"We have to address this problem one way or the other," Browne said.
"Doing it with a loan will get the job done much faster," the mayor said. "Without the loan, we will be doing what we've been doing for the past 30 years, falling further and further behind while making repairs. Because when we're making repairs, everything will still be deteriorating."
Browne sees the Nov. 9 election as an opportunity for the city.
"This is a very good opportunity for the city to make a major dent in this big problem that we have," he said. Browne said he doesn't think anyone expects to get through future winters with no major water issues "if we don't do anything, unless we start addressing this."
City councilors have already passed a rate hike for water customers in the city, which is set to go into effect in January 2021 if the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase does not pass.
City councilors voted in August to pass an ordinance raising the city's water rates and declaring it an emergency so it would take effect immediately. However, the measure also included language stating if the one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) sales tax rate to be considered by voters at an election to be held on Nov. 9, 2021 passes, the amended rates above will not be implemented.
Browne noted there are two ways to pay for the water system upgrades.
"Citizens can choose a sales tax and spread the cost over more people than city residents. Or, it can be through additions to water bills, which will affect only city residents."
"I encourage everyone to vote," Browne said. "We will do whatever the people indicate they want us to do with the outcome of this election."
If the measures pass, Browne said work on the different aspects should be started within the next four years, with full completion coming within the fifth year.
When will things start moving forward if voters pass the measures on Tuesday?
"It will be very soon," Browne said. "All of the paperwork has been done and the engineering has been done."
Browne said the next steps would involve getting all of the paperwork to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, which the city plans to apply to for the $32.5 million loan.
If everything goes as planned, $20 million of the loan would be released in the first year of the project, with the remaining $12.5 million being released the following year, Browne said.
Browne has held town hall meetings to answer questions from city residents regarding the water issues and related matters.
City officials says the water improvements must be done, with many of them to the city's water transmission and distribution lines. Transmission lines are the large water lines that carry the city's treated water supplies to the city's customers, but aren't the individual lines that go to individuals residences and other sites.
Plans call for the new lines to be installed along road and streets rights-of-way, but not underneath, with the idea of avoiding tearing up streets to make water line repairs.
Also planned are improvements to the city's fire hydrant systems, with the idea of upgrading what is called the fire flow, reference to the rate of water flow to the fire hydrants.
Out of the city's 915 fire hydrants, 180 new hydrants would be installed, with 75 replaced, according to the city.
Browne says water outages and broken transmission lines city residents experienced during the extreme freezing weather in February further highlighted water issues the city faces.
Plans call for replacement or major improvements to 28 miles of water and transmission and distributions lines in the city. They range from the 30-inch line coming from the city water treatment plant to 12-, 10- and 8-inch lines. Browne said these are supply lines, not feeder lines to residences.
The mayor said the projects must be done, but with the $32.5 million loan the voters are being asked to approve, the work could be done in approximately five years. If the city has to do water system improvements a little at a time with available city funds, it could take 20 years or more, he said.
If city of McAlester voters pass the proposed additional .25% sales tax on Nov. 9, it will bring the total sales tax collected on behalf of the city of McAlester up to 4%, or four cents on the dollar. When the sales tax for Pittsburg County and the state of Oklahoma are included, those paying sales tax in the city of McAlester will be paying a total of 10% — or a dime for every dollar spent.
