McAlester city councilors did not pass a measure Tuesday night calling for a special city election on $32.5 million for water infrastructure improvements.
The resolution calls for a July 13 special election for voters to cast ballots to determine whether to allow the McAlester Public Works Authority to go into debt for $32.5 million to address water infrastructure issues in McAlester.
McAlester’s City Charter requires a vote of the people to approve any expenditures by a municipal beneficiary trust costing more than $1 million. The MPWA is operated by members of the McAlester City Council acting as authority members.
The measure failed with a 3-3 vote. Voting yes were councilors Weldon Smith and Steve Cox, and Mayor John Browne. Voting no were councilors Billy Jack Boatright, Zach Prichard, and Cully Stevens.
City councilors also did not vote on a companion resolution agreeing to file applications with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for financial assistance through one of the OWRB’s loan programs.
Loan proceeds would be for the purpose of funding water system improvements, approving professional services agreements and related provisions.
Passage of the measure would have authorized the MPWA to enter into a legal services agreement with the Public Finance Law Group PLLC as the authority’s bond counsel, with Ervin & Ervin LLP as the authority’s local counsel and with Municipal Finance Services as MPWA’s financial advisor.
Plans called for projects to be based on a report by Infrastructure Solutions Group, an engineering firm the city retained to compile a survey of the city’s most pressing water needs.
Both council resolutions were previously listed on the April 27 city council meeting agenda, but were pulled and moved to May 11 because the city’s financial advisor was unable to attend the April meeting.
The election resolution states:
“Shall the city be allowed to approve and shall the McAlester Public Works Authority be authorized to incur indebtedness in the original principal amount not to exceed $32,500,000, with said indebtedness secured by a lien and mortgage on the water, sanitary sewer and solid waste disposal facilities serving the city and the revenues therefrom, and a lien on a year-to-year pledge of the revenues derived from a 2 percent sales tax, with said indebtedness used to fund water system improvements, fund debt service reserve, if applicable, and fund certain costs associated with the issuance of said indebtedness?”
Those qualified registered voters living within the McAlester city limits would have voted “yes” for the preposition or would have voted “no” against it.
Improvements to the city’s water system have been underway, including repair and refurbishment of two large clearwells at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant.
Designed to hold 1 million gallons each, purpose of the clearwells is to hold treated water until it is piped to the city’s water customers
One of the clearwells had been unusable, but after it was repaired, refurbished and put back online, the other clearwell could be drained and repaired, doubling the city’s water capacity at the clearwells to 2 million gallons.
Several leaks and water infrastructure issues arose during historic winter weather in February. Those water infrastructure issues led to a citywide water outage that lasted for more than one week.
City workers repaired more than 30 leaks over the course of a week that were mostly brought on due to pipes freezing and bursting throughout the city.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
