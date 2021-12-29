City discusses deannexing Expo Center

John Browne said it makes sense to deannex the Expo Center — but McAlester city councilors want to put more thought into it.
McAlester’s mayor told city councilors he believed deannexing the property made sense to address a request from the Pittsburg County commissioners to waive a storm water fee charged on the Expo Center. An agenda item on Tuesday’s council agenda called for discussion only, but Browne supported deannexing the property.
“It’s their property, it’s their management — let them take care of it and let us get out of the way,” Browne said.
Commissioners took over operation of the Expo Center earlier this year after terminating a 2001 contract that leased the property to the city of McAlester for 30 years at the cost of $1.
Property within the city limits is assessed a storm water fee to go toward maintenance and repair of the system. Fee amounts are determined by size and other factors.
Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright said they agreed with deannexing the Expo. Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens did not attend the meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith voiced concerns and asked for more thoughtful consideration in the matter.
“I would like to see the city and the county cooperate more and find a solution,” Smith said.
Mark Emmons, chairman of the city’s planning commission, signed up to speak and told councilors that deannexing the Expo Center brought more problems than solutions.
He agreed it would solve the storm water fee problem — but provided a list of issues it would also create.
Emmons said deannexing the Expo Center eliminates city sales tax on events at the facility, the city could no longer enforce codes, it could impact the facility’s insurance rates. He said it would create a precedent regarding other government-owned buildings that would bring the same issues.
“If we like to see McAlester built or growing, deannexing doesn’t grow McAlester — it shrinks it,” Emmons said.
Ross Selman, Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner, asked McAlester city councilors during their Dec. 14 meeting to stop charging the county a storm water fee at the Expo grounds. Selman said the fees surpassed $1,000 each month, but all the storm water at the site ran into nearby creeks and not into the city’s storm water drainage system. Councilors took no action.
Selman did not request the city deannex the property during that meeting, but commissioners voted Dec. 20 to ask the city of McAlester to deannex the Expo Center from its city limits.
Browne said at Tuesday’s meeting that deannexing the Expo wouldn’t hurt the city financially because it never charged itself the storm water fee while operating the facility.
Tuesday’s agenda item did not call for action in the matter and councilors said it would be brought up at another meeting.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.