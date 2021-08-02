Children streamed into Leadership Park on Monday to utilize the newest splash pad in the city's parks system.
City of McAlester and Chamber of Commerce representatives and members of the 2018-2019 Class of Leadership McAlester gathered at the city's Leadership Park at the corner of B Street and Jefferson Avenue on Monday to dedicate the new splash pad.
As they gathered for the ceremony, children were already playing on the pad, which features two overhead dousing buckets, along with a water cannon.
J.P. Miller and Natalie Miller said they brought their children, Grayson Mullins, Everlee Miller and Katelyne Miller to try out it out.
"When we first got here, they took off running," J.P. Miller said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne called the new splash pad at Leadership Park a testament to how various members of the community can work together to achieve a common goal.
"It initially started as a thing with the Leadership McAlester and the Chamber," Browne said. The city made a strong commitment to come on board for the project, he said.
Along with several city departments, others helped as well.
"One reason we can do this is the Choctaw Nation," Browne said, speaking of how the Choctaw Nation has donated to the city through its community partnership projects.
Browne said he doesn't know if the improvements at Leadership Park would have been possible if the city had not already started renovating Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park.
McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess said she appreciates how everyone came together for the improvements at Leadership Park. It started with the Chamber's 2018-2019 Class of Leadership McAlester, which saw a need for a major upgrade at the park.
"It's a true asset to the community," Bess said after the ceremony. She said the class will work on more improvements in the fall, including renovating the basketball court and adding some borders
Browne's already received some feedback from a child.
"I had a kid come up to me and tell me this is his favorite place in the world right now," Browne said.
Glenn Flood, who lives nearby, thanked everyone for making the park upgrades possible.
"As a neighbor, thank you guys," Flood said. Families are enjoying themselves, Flood noted.
Michael Southard, senior economic development director for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, traveled to McAlester for the dedication.
"This is the exact type of partnership we're looking for," he said. He said the Choctaw Nation had donated more than $3.5 million to communities through the Choctaw Community Partner Fund.
"This betters everybody's life," Southard said, saying such projects are a breath of fresh air.
"It's transformational for the neighborhood," said Southard.
City of McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger said it's good to see the park being used.
"It's good to hear the laughter over there," he said. He said more improvements will be coming.
"We've got plans for several others," he said.
Jessica Gregg, a member of Leadership McAlester, stopped by for the dedication.
"It's very exciting one of our classes was able to come together on this," she said.
City Manager Pete Stasiak noted the activity already underway.
"We're excited to have this for the community," he said. "Come out and enjoy it."
City Parks Supervisor Sherman Miller said the project involved just about every department in the city, and that's in addition to the community partners.
City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said it's exciting to see the splash pad project completed.
"Leadership saw a need and acted on it," he said, saying it's the sort of project he hopes will be continued in other city parks.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod, who attended the dedication, noted how much the children were enjoying the splash pad.
Stacey Sanders of the Kids House Learning Center said the entire class had come to play on the splash pad and the children were obviously enjoying it.
Water can be turned on at the park from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. by pushing a button on the splash pad. After awhile, a timer shuts it off — but there's no shortage of children going to push the button and start the whole cycle again.
Sheila Conner brought her grandsons, Jayden Conner and Madison Conner, to play in the new splash pad. Like the other children there, they seemed to be having a great time.
"I think this is really neat," she said. "It gives us something to do this summer."
