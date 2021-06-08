McAlester city councilors voted Tuesday night to authorize the chairman of the McAlester Public Works Authority to sign an engagement letter with Municipal Financial Services, Inc. for municipal advisor services associated with the city's water system improvement project financing.
Voting yes were Weldon Smith, Cully Stevens, Billy Jack Boatright, and Mayor John Browne. Voting no were Steve Cox and Zach Prichard.
Meanwhile, documents issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website and obtained by the News-Capital state that cease and desist proceedings were instituted in 2017 against Municipal Financial Services as well as Jon Wolff and Rick A. Smith, of MFSOK. Wolff and Smith attended the meeting.
In anticipation of the 2017 proceedings by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Smith and Wolff submitted settlement offers, which the federal agency accepted, according to its documents.
As part of the agreement, Municipal Finance Services OK was ordered to pay $50,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, Wolff and Smith were both ordered to pay $8,000 each in civil penalties and certify in writing corrective measures that have been taken.
The Securities and Exchange Commission became involved after Wolff and Smith failed to notify another city where they were serving as financial advisors of their concerns regarding an amendment that had been made by an attorney involved with that city's bond issues, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission documents.
An item on the May 11 McAlester City Council agenda had included a measure to call for a special city election for city voters to cast ballots to determine whether to allow the McAlester Public Works Authority to go into debt for $32.5 million to address water infrastructure issues in the city.
The McAlester Public Works Authority consists of members of the McAlester City Council acting in a different capacity, with Mayor John Browne serving as chairman of the PCWA.
During the May 11 meeting, Jon Wolff representing Municipal Finance Services, and attorney Alan Brooks, representing the Public Finance Law Group, went to the podium to answer questions regarding their services.
When Ward 5 City Council Billy Jack Boatright had asked about an action by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mayor Browne gave Wolff and Brooks an opportunity to respond.
Brooks answered that his company, Public Law Finance Group, had not been sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission and went on to answer other questions.
No one during the May 11 meeting had directly asked Wolff if he or Municipal Finance Services had been sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wolff did not step forward to volunteer any comments on the matter and the council eventually went on to another item.
The May 11 measure seeking an election had failed by a 3-3 vote. When it failed, the city council did note vote on a companion measure that would have authorized the filing of applications with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board seeking financial assistance through one the OWRB's loan programs.
Loan proceeds would have been for the purpose of funding water system improvements, approving special services agreements and other provisions related to the project.
Passage of that May 11 measure would have authorized the McAlester Public Works Authority to enter into a legal services agreement with the Public Finance Law Group PLLC to act as the city's bond counsel, with Ervin and Ervin LLP as the authority's local counsel and with Municipal Finance Services acting as the MPWA's financial advisor.
The June 8 council meeting agenda item did not address an election resolution, the pursuit of a proposed OWRB loan or agreement with the Public Finance Law Group or with Ervin and Ervin, centering only on whether to enter into an agreement with Municipal Finance Services of Edmond.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.