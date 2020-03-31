April 7 elections for two McAlester City Council seats as well as four school elections will now be moved to June 30 — the same day as the statewide Primary Election, said Assistant Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Carla Morris.
The Oklahoma State Election Board earlier this month declared an election emergency in regard to the scheduled April 7 elections because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
That opened the way for the Pittsburg County Election Board to move the election dates — if new resolutions to change the were passed by the McAlester City Council and the affected school districts.
Now, all of the needed resolutions have been passed by their respective bodies and received at the election board, Morris said.
Two races for McAlester city council seats have been moved to the June 30 election date.
They include a runoff election between current Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and challenger Greg Rock, a former city councilor, for a four-year term in office.
In Ward 5, the runoff election between Billy Jack Boatright and Brian Smith has also been moved to June 30. Boatright and Smith are running to see who will replace current Ward 5 Councilor Maureen Harrison, who did not file for election to the seat. Harrison had been appointed by the city council to fill the unexpired term of Buddy Garvin, who resigned from the Ward 5 seat.
School elections in Pittsburg County that now been moved to June 30 are in the following school districts:
• Hartshorne — Michael O'Kelly and Denny Sanders are in a runoff for Office No. 5 on the Board of Education.
• Haywood — Bethani Kuenstler and Jordon Luker are in a runoff for the Office No. 1 school board seat.
• Indianola — Jamie Futral and Gail Kendrick are in the runoff for Office No. 5.
• Pittsburg — A school bond election includes a $305,000 construction proposition and $95,000 transportation proposition.
All absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are not valid and should be destroyed, election officials said.
Voters who have already received an absentee ballot for the April 7 election will be issued a new one for the June 30 election, if they are currently signed up to receive absentee ballots for all 2020 elections for which they are eligible to vote, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Those voters who applied for an absentee ballot for the April 7 election only need to submit a new request if they want to vote by absentee ballot in the rescheduled June 30 elections.
Absentee ballots can be requested online using the OK Voter Portal at www. ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.
Applications can also be downloaded at www. ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html, election officials said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
