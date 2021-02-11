The city of McAlester has been concentrating on salting the major connector streets first during this week's wintry weather.
"We are taking care of the arterial streets," said City Manager Pete Stasiak. City crews have been treating the main ones to keep the roads clear, he said.
Those streets include Strong Boulevard, Monroe Avenue and Electric Avenue, with the plan to keep streets treated that access McAlester Regional Health Center.
Also considered a major connector street is the Wyandotte Avenue/Wade Watts Avenue corridor.
On the west side, A Street is considered a major connector, along with South Street on the city's south side.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation takes care of Carl Albert Parkway, since it is part of U.S. Highway 270.
Even on the streets treated by city work crews, the icy weather has presented a particular problem.
"The salt has been working an hour or so, then it refreezes," Stasiak said, especially if there is not much traffic on the street.
In addition to the streets, Stasiak said the city has another weather-related concern.
"Our biggest concern is as this continues getting colder and goes deeper, we're going to see some water lines starting to break," he said.
Assistant City Manager Toni Ervin said the city had been able to treat more streets by Thursday
"We have been able to reach out to some neighborhoods, around the schools," she said.
The city had an ample supply of salt for treating city streets when the hazardous winter weather hit earlier this week.
"We had 400 tons," Ervin said. With more wintry weather in the forecast, city officials want to make sure the city's salt supply does not get entirely depleted.
"We are going to purchase some more in case we need it," said Ervin.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
