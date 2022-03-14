City clerk handles Open Records requests

Every Open Records Act request to the city of McAlester crosses the desk of City Clerk Cora Middleton.
Middleton said she is familiar with provisions of the Oklahoma Opens Records and Open Meeting Act.
"It's important and we do our best to get the information to citizens as quick as we can," she said.
Middleton said she also has to be aware of exceptions to the Open Records Act, including information that is required to be kept confidential.
"We have to make sure that protected information os not released, she said. On some records, that means several components have to be redacted. That includes information such as someone's date of birth, drivers license number and Social Security number, she said.If it's a minor, only the initials are used.
Some records requests involve property.
"They will ask for zoning and environmental information, she said. It's not unusual for Middleton to have collect some of the information from other agencies.
"I'll reach out to the Fire Department, Zoning and Public Works," she said.
She sometimes has an assist from paralegal Angie O'Neal, who is an assistant to City Attorney John T. Hammons — but even those are first reviewed by Middleton in her office at City Hall.
How many requests for public records has crossed her desk or shown up on her computer so far this year? Middleton said she's received 58 so far, for the year-to-date.
Request for public records filed through the state's Open Records Act make their way to Middleton's desk through a variety of ways. including by email, by fax, through regular mail or simply by someone walking into her office at City Hall and making the request in-person.
"People still bring them in," Middleton said.
Middleton said requests are stamped as "Received" they come into her office, with the stamp used for tracking purposes.
Costs for public records to the general public are 25 cents per page for a letter-sized page, she said. It's $1 per page for pages that have to be stamped as "certified." A body cam disk is $1.
That doesn't necessarily mean if more than one officers is at a scene, then multiple discs must be made to satisfy the Open Records Act.
"If a second officer's involved, we can put it all on one video," Middleton said.
Like with printed records, there are parts of body cam footage that must be redacted, she said.
"We redact minors' faces. If an officer's holding drivers license, we redact the date of birth and the drivers license number. If they ask for a date of birth, we have to redact that. Anything mentioned medically, we redact that. Images of death and brutality, we redact. And anything obscene."
Records are not often issued on a flash drive, she said. "If someone wants to do a flash drive, it has to be brand new," Middleton said. That's because the city doesn't want to risk a flash drive imparting a virus into the system.
"We don't want to take a chance," Middleton said.
How much time does Middleton spend answering public records requests?
Answering some requests takes about 15 minutes, Middleton said. Others can take hours or even spill over into multiple working days.
Working with City Attorney John T. Hammons and his assistant, Angie O'Neal — who is also a paralegal for the city of McAlester — they came up with a system to track the Open Records requests with a spreadsheet.
O'Neal also helps with records requests for police body cam footage and 911 calls, Middleton said.
How can public records requests be made to the city of mcAlester?
"They can come by, send an email or fax, and send it through regular mail at City Clerk; P.O.Box 578; McAlester, OK, 74502."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
