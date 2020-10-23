McAlester's City Charter allows for the recall election of city officials by citizen petitions — but the reasons for recalling a public official are somewhat limited in scope.
A group called McAlester Unites is looking at passing petitions to remove McAlester Mayor John Browne from office and is trying to gather enough signatures to force a recall election.
Section 6.05 of the McAlester City Charter outlines the procedure to bring a recall election in the city of McAlester.
Portions of the section deal with initiative petitions regarding city ordinances, and others cover requirements for recalling a city official. Since the two are interwoven in the City Charter, this article deals with recall petition requirements.
Any five registered voters may commence recall proceedings by filing an affidavit with the city clerk's office stating they will constitute the petitioners' committee and will be responsible for circulating the petition and filing it in its proper form.
It must include their names and addresses and specify where all notices to the committee are to be sent.
Also required is a statement of no more than 200 words giving the reason for the recall. Disagreeing with an official's policy or vote is not sufficient grounds for recalling them, according to requirements in the City Charter.
The reason or reasons for recall "shall be in conformity with or more stringent than the reasons as set out in Title 51 Oklahoma Statutes (1981), Section 93," the City Charter states, namely:
• 1 — Any willful failure or neglect to diligently and faithfully perform any duty enjoined upon the public officer by the laws of Oklahoma;
• 2 — Intoxication or incapacitation in any public place within the state produced by alcohol or an illegal substance voluntarily taken; and
• 3 — Committing any act constituting a violation of any penal statute involving moral turpitude. "Such an act has been committed, in the sense of this section, when the official involved has been convicted by a court of record," the City Charter states. "Grounds for recall should relate to and affect the administration of the official's office, and be of a substantial nature directly affecting the rights and interests of the public."
Promptly after receiving a recall petition, the city clerk is required to serve a copy of the affidavit filed by the recall committee to the target of the recall effort. It can be served personally or by certified mail.
The elected official who is sought to be recalled can then respond by filing a statement with the city clerk, not to exceed 200 words.
"Promptly after the affidavit of the petitioners' committee is filed, and the response, if any, of the elected official sought to be recalled is filed, the clerk shall issue the appropriate petition blanks to the petitioners' committee," the City Charter states.
Petitions
Recall petitions must be signed by registered voters within the city limits equal to at least 25% of the total votes cast for governor in the city or ward at the last general state election at which a governor was elected.
Since the focus by some of the McAlester Unities group is on recalling the mayor, that would be the Nov. 8, 2018 General Election when Gov. Kevin Stitt won the governor's race.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said 6,692 ballots were cast inside McAlester city limits in the 2018 gubernatorial election. Twenty-five percent of the 6,692 ballots cast is 1,673 — the number of signatures required on a petition to recall Mayor Browne, based on the numbers provided by the election board.
Form and content
All papers of a petition are required to be uniform in size and style and assembled as one instrument for filing. Signatures are required in ink or indelible pencil, followed by the signer's address. Recall petitions are required to include the name and title of the official sought to be recalled, the statement or grounds for the recall, and the response of the official sought to be recalled, if any. If no response was filed, the petition is required to say so.
Petitions may be circulated only by registered qualified electors of the city of McAlester. The individual who circulates each copy of the petition must sign an affidavit on each page of the copy stating:
• The number of signatures on the petition;
• That he personally circulated the paper;
• Each signer signed the petition in his presence;
• That he believes them to be genuine signatures of the persons whose names they purport to be;
• That he believes each signer to be a registered qualified elector of the city of McAlester in this case and
• That each signer had an opportunity before signing to read the full text of the reason for the recall and the response, if any.
Time for filing recall petitions.
Recall petitions must be filed within 30 days of the filing of the petitioners' affidavit initiating the recall procedure.
Within 30 days after the petition is filed, the city clerk shall complete a certificate as to its sufficiency.
If it is insufficient, the city clerk must state why it is defective and shall promptly send a copy of the certificate to the petitioners' committee by registered mail.
A petition certified insufficient for lack of the required number of valid signatures may be amended once if the petitioners' committee files a notice of intention to amend it with the clerk within five business days after receiving the copy of the insufficiency certificate and files a supplementary petition upon additional papers within 10 business days after receiving the copy of such certificate, the City Charter states.
Any supplementary petition shall comply with the requirements of § 6.05(c), and within 10 business days after it is filed, the clerk must complete a certificate as to the sufficiency of the amended petition and promptly send a copy of the certificate to the petitioners' committee by registered mail as in the case of an original petition.
If a petition or amended petition is certified sufficient, or if a petition or amended petition is certified insufficient and the petitioners' committee does not elect to amend or request review by the city council, within the time required, the city clerk "shall promptly present her certificate to the city council and the certificate shall then be a final determination as to the sufficiency of the petition."
Court review; new petition
A final determination is subject to court review. A final determination of insufficiency, even if sustained upon court review, shall not prejudice the filing of a new petition for the same purpose.
"When a recall petition "has been finally determined sufficient, the council shall promptly order a recall election to be held not less 40 days, nor more than 50 days, of the date the recall petition was finally determined sufficient."
If no regular city election is to be held within the period prescribed in a subsection of the city charter, "the city council shall provide for a special election; otherwise, the vote shall be held at the same time as such regular election, except that the council may in its discretion provide for a special election at an earlier date within the prescribed period."
Election results, recall election
The recall election shall be an election to fill the office held by the incumbent sought to be recalled. There shall be no primary. Any qualified person, including the incumbent, may file as a candidate for the office. The candidate receiving the greatest number of votes in the recall election shall be elected.
"If a candidate other than the incumbent is elected, the incumbent shall be recalled from office effective as of the time when the result of the election is certified. The successful candidate must qualify within one month thereafter; and if he fails to do so, the office shall be vacant, and the vacancy shall be filled in accordance with § 2.06(c)."
A candidate elected and qualifying shall serve for the unexpired term of the office being recalled, the charter states..
"If the incumbent is a candidate and receives the greatest number of votes, he shall continue in office without interruption, the Charter states.
