City awaits answer to election question

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoNew Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden, left, accompanied by his wife, Debbie Roden, is sworn into office by Associate District Judge Tim Mills on Sept. 28. Roden, who won an unexpired term, will have to run for a full-term in 2022, along with candidates for the Ward 2 and Ward 6 posts, at a date to be determined due to conflicts between the City Charter and state election law.