Details are still being worked out on a program that has $30,000 in city funds allocated to help businesses in McAlester buy face masks or other protective facial barriers.
McAlester city councilors passed the measure by a split 4-3 vote Tuesday. It sets aside $30,000 for use as matching grants to help local businesses purchase face masks or other protective facial coverings in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens presented the measure during the council's regular Tuesday night meeting. Exactly how the program will work is to be determined.
It calls for $30,0000 to be set aside from the city of McAlester Economic Development funds. The idea is to offer up to $250 in matching funds to businesses for the purchase of face masks or other protective facial coverings, so the masks could be presented free to those entering the business or other qualifying site.
Mayor John Browne read the ordinance aloud prior to the council's vote. He said it calls for the council "to allocate $30,000 from Economic Development for a program to help buy masks." It will be worked out by staff and administration and brought back to the council, he said.
Stevens plans to reach out to the McAlester Chamber of Commerce to try and get an idea of what businesses might want to participate. He has suggested the businesses or other entities buy the masks or other protective facial gear on their own, then show the receipts to the city to obtain reimbursement in the form of matching funds up to $250.
He also suggested business owners or other participants give face masks free of charge to anyone entering the store, nonprofit or other buildings.
However, that's also among the details still to be worked out before a policy is put into place.
During discussion by city councilors prior to the vote, Stevens said one tweak he would like to make is that the city could probably get reimbursed for the money through the CARES Act. It's designed to reimburse cities for measures taken in response to COVID-19.
"Maybe it's face masks or sanitizer or maybe it's something else," Stevens said.
Ward 4 Councilor James Brown had a question.
"How do we determine what businesses get the masks?"
"I think those that apply for it," Stevens said. He also suggested that it may not be limited to businesses. "Maybe a church might want to apply for this," he said.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith opposed the project.
"I think Cully's heart is in the right place, but I think this is gilding the lily," Smith said. He said obtaining the masks is not a large financial burden for those who purchase them.
Smith also was not convinced by the contention the city could get reimbursed for the mask purchases through the federal CARES Act.
"Even if it were reimbursed, somebody still pays for it," Smith said.
Cox asked Stevens if he could reach out to the Chamber of Commerce and see if there is any interest in participation in the program. He also mentioned expanding the program.
"If we're going to pursue this, we ought to open it up a little more," Cox said, mentioning homeless shelters as an example.
While there was a reference to possibly allocating half the money from CARES Act funds, City Manager Pete Stasiak said "It's probably better money entirely from Economic Development."
Newly-elected Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright asked "How many businesses is this going to affect?"
If a business spent $100 on the masks, "We would pay half of what was spent on masks," Browne said in presenting an example. He also said that, as he understood it, any business or nonprofit in the city that buys a mask after the measure passed could qualify.
Stevens said the masks could be given to the general public for free, such as by a business operator when a member of the public enters a store, for example.
Cox also suggested the money allocated for the program be reduced and that details of how it will work be finalized before allocating any funds, but neither of those measures were adopted.
Prior to the vote, City Attorney Joe Ervin told the council a budget amendment will be required if the measure passes.
The city council passed Stevens' measure for the city to help pay for face masks for participants in his proposed program by the same split 4-3 majority that passed the city ordinance requiring everyone in McAlester to wear a face mask or other protective facial items, which is set to go into effect beginning Aug. 23.
Voting to pass the measure to provide city money to help purchase face masks for businesses, organizations and nonprofits were Ward 2 Councilor Stevens, Ward 4 Councilor Brown, Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard and Mayor Brown.
Casting votes against it were Ward 1 Councilor Smith, Ward 3 Cox and Ward 5 Councilor Boatright.
