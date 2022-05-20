A citizen thanked Kiowa Police Officer Dustin Wall for going "so far above and beyond."
Whitney Weeks said her son, Joseph Dean Robbins, graduated kindergarten this week and dressed up as a police officer because he wants to be one when he grows up. Weeks said they came across Officer Wall — who was happy to take photos with the youngster and show him his police vehicle.
"This is why I love our community so much," Weeks said. "Officer Wall truly made my son's entire year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.