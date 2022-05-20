McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.