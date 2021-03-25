Two area Circle-K convenience stores will soon be sold to a new owner.
Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which owns 49 Circle-K locations throughout Oklahoma including one in McAlester and Krebs, announced this week an agreement to sell its Oklahoma properties to Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores Inc. for $39 million “in an all-cash transaction” expected to close July 31.
The Circle K parent company also announced it is selling 269 sites across 25 states in the United States and 37 sites across six provinces in Canada "in a separate but related initiative."
President and CEO of Couche-Tard said in a press release announcing the deal that the move was made so the company can focus and build on its remaining locations.
"The decision to divest select stores fits within the company's network optimization strategy and follows a comprehensive and uniform network planning process that began in the fall of 2020,” said Hannasch. “Through this process, we have identified sites that no longer fit our strategic objectives, either from a brand perspective or from a regional scale perspective.”
Casey’s General Stores has more than 2,200 locations through the midwestern United State with 40 locations in Oklahoma including one in McAlester, Hartshorne and Wilburton with all three opening in 2019.
Casey’s said in a press release that the newly acquired stores will be supplied by the company’s new distribution center in Joplin, Missouri.
According to Casey’s website, the chain was founded more than 50 years ago and has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.
While known for its pizza, Casey’s also provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, donuts, other assorted bakery items, a wide selection of beverages and snacks and friendly service at every location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.