Church to open warming station during winter storm

With freezing temperatures and winter weather in the forecast this week, a McAlester church will open a warming station beginning Wednesday.
The station will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the All Saints Episcopal Church located at 325 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester.
According to the church, the warming station will be open until noon Thursday, Feb. 3 and will reopen at 6 p.m. through Noon Friday, Feb. 4.
“Everyone is welcome to come in from the cold, get a hot meal, and stay for a while,” a social media post by the church states.
Mother Janie Koch said the church learned a lot from when they opened up the parish hall during the February 2021 winter storm and will use that to reduce any kinks this time around.
Koch said donations of blankets, socks, mittens, winter hats, and jackets are welcomed along with any food donations such as fruit and other to-go snacks.
"We've got a lot of parishioners and community people who have given so far," Koch said.
According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, temperatures in McAlester will get down to a low of 17 degrees Wednesday night and a low of negative 14 Thursday night with wind chills dipping to as low as 2 degrees.
The weather service also states a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will impact the area Wednesday through Thursday.
Hot soup will be provided by Lucy’s Two at the warming station along with hot navy beans, coffee, hot chocolate, water, and snacks.
For more information, contact All Saints Episcopal Church at 918-423-1915.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
