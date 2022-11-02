Reed Marcum is grateful for community support — and he hopes to again make an annual toy giveaway the biggest yet.
The McAlester High School student said his goal is to hand out 10,000 toys at this year's annual J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway that draws hundreds to the city, while also honoring several special people.
"They always were some of my biggest supporters and love the community," Reed said of everyone honored this year.
This year's event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and will be a drive-through event at Ragan Auto at 306 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester.
The event honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
Reed continued building momentum with more projects through his 4-H service and started the Hudson Strong Foundation — which gained 501 (c) 3 status and raises money toward scholarships for students going into the medical field and toward funding for families going through traumatic experiences.
Several of Reed's 4-H projects have honored Hudson and MacKenna "Kenna" Faith Mattioda, who died after being born with a congenital heart disease, pulmonary valve atresia and pulmonary artery stenosis.
He started an auction to raise money toward the foundation and presented checks totaling more than $50,000 from this year’s auction to the wife of the late McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley, and to Leann Yandell, a teacher at Lakewood Christian School who was diagnosed with cancer.
Reed raised $114,668 through the auction, 43,411 total gifts for children through the toy giveaway, and 20,758 book bags through the school supply giveaway event — all before the start of this academic year.
His community service and accomplishments earned him recognition as a recent inductee to the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame.
Reed became the fourth state 4-H Hall of Fame inductee from Pittsburg County. Lexey Lerblance became the first such honoree from the county in 2016, followed by Brandi Moore in 2018, and Serena Woodard in 2019.
During his induction speech, Reed reflected on being a shy child at Frink-Chambers Schools and getting encouragement from the school's longtime counselor and teacher, Donna Curry, who recently died of a brain aneurysm. Reed said Curry encouraged him to enter that contest in first grade and he ended up winning it to launch his 4-H career.
Reed honored Donna with a memorial T-shirt through Common Roots, using her favorite quote on bags during the book bag giveaway — and the toy giveaway will also honor her memory.
Donna started a sock and under garment drive to hand out items at previous events and organizers will continue handing out socks, undergarments, hats, gloves and other new clothing this year.
"I wanted to make sure that continued to honor her because she meant so much to a lot of people," Reed said.
This year's event also honors the memory of his grandmother Lucy and Reed’s brother, the late Sgt. Miles Tarron, who died last year and received a dignified transfer to his hometown.
Tarron was a specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, the Army said.
He joined the Army in October 2016 and deployed to Afghanistan from September 2017 to March 2018 and to Kuwait from January to May 2020 while stationed at Fort Bragg, the Army said. He earned several awards and decorations during his service.
Reed said his grandmother and brother loved Christmas and it seemed fitting to honor them at this year's toy giveaway.
The idea for the event originated years ago after Reed saw fellow students with few school supplies. The first book bag giveaway provided roughly 1,000 bags, with more than 18,000 given away since then.
Reed, his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, organize the event each year with the help of several family members and volunteers.
The toy giveaway started in 2016 with 800 toys given away and expanded to more than 7,000 toys handed out last year.
Reed said he wanted to help give some community members a happier holiday season and the event took off from there.
"I just wanted to help put another tree under people's tree for Christmas," Reed said. He said not all his fellow students received a lot of gifts and that motivated him to try something to help people over the holidays.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.