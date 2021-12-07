Christmas parade lineup expands, includes more Clydesdale

Everything is getting set for McAlester Downtown Christmas Parade, with a second team of Clydesdales now joining the parade lineup.
The Express Clydesdales from Express Employment Professionals are set to serve as parade marshals when the parade kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in downtown McAlester.
Now, a second team of Clydesdales from Big V Feeds in McAlester is set to join the parade, said McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess. They're among approximately 75 entries in the parade so far, Bess said Tuesday as she worked on the parade lineup.
"There are floats, horses, firetrucks and wagons," Bess said.
This will mark the parade's return after cancelation of the 2020 event due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is the first one in two years and we're so excited to take it over and bring it back," Bess said.
She said there's been lots of interest expressed from those wanting to participate. "We have a lot of entries coming from out-of-town," said Bess, including one group consisting of Jeeps.
Following a cold snap for a couple of days, warmer weather is predicted for Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 in the forecast, along with an overnight low of 59.
Parade organizers hope there will be plenty of people lining the streets for the parade's return. Theme of this year's event is "A Country Christmas Parade," with organizers and some local businesses planning to provide some country comfort of their own.
"There will be candy given out and some businesses will be handing out hot chocolate," Bess said.
Awards will be given for first, second and third places among the general parade entries, along with first through third place awards in a special category for schools.
Winners will be announced Friday, the day following the parade, Bess said, with trophies going to the winners. Entry fees are free for nonprofits, which includes churches. General entries are $100, with 75 for schools.
Although Monday marked the official deadline for parade entries, those who missed it can still participate, Bess said. They will be placed at the back of the parade lineup.
Bess said the parade lineup begins at 4 p.m. Thursday in front of the Diamond Trophy shop on A Street, with the lineup continuing down the street.
When the parade starts, it will head east down Carl Albert Parkway to Fifth Street, where it will go south for one block, then turn west and continue down Choctaw Avenue to South Main Street.
Bess invites everyone out to watch or participate in this year's parade.
"The more people, the better," she said.
"Come on out and dress warm. Bring your smiley faces and bring some bags for candy."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
