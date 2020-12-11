A local group is mapping out Christmas decorations in the community for families to have safe fun over the holidays.
McAlester mom Jessica Cooley started the McAlester Teddy Bear Hunt Facebook group in March with a map of households participating to lift spirits during shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several locals participated as the group became more popular and Cooley expanded the group into other themes — Easter, birthdays, trick-or-treating, and more.
Now, the group is putting together a map so families can go look at houses with Christmas lights.
Cooley said the Christmas-themed map will include houses with lights and decorations outdoors for families to drive-by and look.
"All that we're asking is after you've decorated, you join the page and put your address down so people can drive around and know where to go so they're not driving around and searching for Christmas lights," Cooley said.
The idea for the group first came to her after seeing similar groups on Facebook and taking a walk with her young son. She wanted to offer people a fun way to celebrate the holidays safely amid the pandemic.
So Cooley started the group and her friend, Melissa Marino, shared the idea to a McAlester-area Facebook group to get the word out.
The group soon jumped to 300 members and more than 80 people participating in the teddy bear scavenger hunt.
"It was, at first, just meant to get kids out of the house and give them something to do — provide some levity," Cooley said.
But the pandemic continued.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported less than 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County on April 5, around the time the teddy bear group was starting.
OSDH reported 2,188 total cases, 1,904 assumed recoveries, and 22 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday — making 262 active cases.
As COVID-19 numbers continued to rise from the onset of the group, Cooley and her family made adjustments to over safe family fun.
The group added an Easter-themed map and birthday events. The family cancelled their annual haunted house and the group offered a Halloween-themed map.
"We just wanted to keep something going and try to incorporate each holiday," Cooley said.
Then, McAlester's annual Christmas parade was canceled due to low participation and COVID-19 concerns.
Cooley said people reached out to her afterward with hope that the group would do something for the holiday season.
She said many homes have decorated this year and she hopes everyone enjoys the holidays safely.
"It's nice to see and I don't know if it's just because everyone needs a little levity or just trying to celebrate early," Cooley said. "But I think it's having an effect on all of us and it's nice to see a positive side of all of this."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying six feet away from other people, washing hands often with soap for 20 second or with hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and if possible, staying home.
Cooley said anyone can register their house on the map by reaching out through the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2569163036689794. Cooley said anyone can reach out to her personal page too.
She added anyone concerned about having their address tied directly to them can still register anonymously.
"If you're uncomfortable for one reason or another posting your address from your own page, just send me a private message and I'll add the address on there," Cooley said.
Cooley said she appreciates the community response and hopes to keep the group going.
"I don't see any reason why we couldn't continue this after the pandemic," Cooley said. "It's always nice seeing who's participating in holidays and not to have to go searching for lights or go searching for homes passing out candy.
"I wouldn't mind keeping this up," she added.
