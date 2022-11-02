A local business and woman are seeking donations to help fund gift bags for seniors living in local nursing homes through a donation drive running now through December.
“Our goal is to make sure every nursing home resident gets a Christmas gift,” Stacey James said. “We’re going to do as many as possible.”
James, who works for Compassion Home Health, has partnered with her employer for the project.
This is her third year doing a Christmas drive for local nursing homes with James saying she donated approximately 700 gift bags last year and is aiming to gift 1,000 this year.
She said her goal includes not only McAlester nursing home residents, but those that reside in nursing homes in Hartshorne, Quinton, and Eufaula.
James began collecting toys and other items for children in foster care seven years ago before seeing the need to collect items for those living in area nursing home.
“I did a drive for the foster kids for the first four years and there were so many people doing drives for the kids, and nobody was doing anything for the nursing home residents, so I thought ‘I would like to give to someone who doesn’t get anything,’” James said.
James said she and her coworkers are requesting donations of throw blankets, socks, shampoo, body wash, lotion, crossword puzzles, and other activities for those living in nursing homes can enjoy.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 10 at three business locations throughout McAlester.
People who wish to donate can drop off donations at Remedy Health, located at 601 E. Carl Albert Pkwy; Pops Kettle Korn at 2714 N. Main Street; and Vicars Powersport, 1904 South Main.
Donations can also be dropped off at Compassion Home Health’s locations in Stigler, Poteau, and Talihina.
Those who want to donate cash, schedule a pickup, or receive more information about the donation drive can contact James at 918-424-6738.
