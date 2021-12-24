McAlester's Christmas lights and decorations displayed down the length of Carl Albert Parkway are an annual tradition — but it hasn't always been that way.
It's a tradition that didn't begin with the city, but with a group of realtors led by McAlester realtor Carla House, who credits a trip to Texas with giving her the inspiration for decorating Carl Albert Parkway.
"It started in 2004, 17 years ago," said House.
She said she and her husband, Steve House, took a Christmas trip to Texas, with some friends, Massie and Billye Ben Cappo, that included Marshall and Jefferson, Texas, both of which had plenty of Christmas lights and decorations.
"We thought we would go and look at Christmas lights," Carla House said. She recalled she felt so inspired by the displays in those two cities that she thought "That would be good in McAlester."
At the time the center median along Carl Albert Parkway had no decorations, except for a few lights on a tree across from the courthouse, she said. House wanted to add more decorations.
She presented the idea to the McAlester Board of Realtors, whose members enthusiastically agreed to help raise money to purchase some decorations,. She also approached the city of McAlester, where then-Parks and Recreation Director Mel Priddy and other city officials also embraced the concept.
"I had to go before the city council," House said. City councilors gave the go-ahead, but she also had to get approval from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which provides maintenance Carl Albert Parkway — which is the name given to that section of U.S. Highway 270 as it goes through McAlester.
House also got approval from the state highway department, but immediately ran into a problem. Most of the median had no electrical wiring, so there was no way to provide power for the Christmas lights and decorations she hoped to set up along the parkway. She said Public Service of Oklahoma agreed to provide power to the sections of the center median along Carl Albert Parkway, but she would have to find a way to help pay for it.
Now, House and her fellow volunteers with the McAlester Board of Realtors faced the task of not only raising money for Christmas decorations, but for getting the power as well.
"I had to raise $80,000 for that," House said.
House and others working with the project came up with the idea of making and selling big, decorative Christmas wreaths to help raise funds for the project, which now included paying for getting the power supplied as well as the decorations that would go along Carl Albert Parkway.
"I used to own a flower shop and we made a ton of bows," House said, speaking of some of the items added to the wreaths.
Wanda Bass of the First National Bank offered the use of a vacant building across the street from the bank for use as a workshop, where decorative items, such as the ribbons, could be added to the wreaths. House said The Bank N.A. also provided support for the project.
"A lot of the attorneys helped too," House said, as the concept evolved into a community project. Bill McMahan took a truck and horse trailer to Oklahoma City to pick up some of the supplies and equipment, but there was so much, he had to make two trips she said.
House had also located a warehouse in northern Oklahoma that sold just the kind of big, lighted decorations she envisioned for Carl Albert Parkway, making it easier to obtain the decorations.
Wanda Bass and Bob Wallace both bought decorations for the Carl Albert median display, as did the Gary Fugitt family, she said.
House is quick to credit others for all the help they provided, included her friend, Billye Ben Cappo, who worked for PSO at the time — and who is quick to point out House's role.
"It was Carla's idea. She was the inspiration," Cappo said. "It was her vision. She saw it and we were glad to help. We spent many Saturdays helping."
That included much of the work to set up the displays along the center median.
"We spent lots of Saturdays in the cold, cold cold," Cappo said. "Carla said we could go right down Carl Albert Parkway. This is something she wanted to do and she knew how to do it."
Members of the McAlester Board of Realtors and other volunteers continued with the project each year, until eventually the city of McAlester agreed to take it over.
Today, House enjoys seeing how much McAlester residents enjoy the lights — including her grandchildren.
Some of the big wreaths sold to help raise funds for the project are still around.
"We've still got five of them at our church," said House, who attends First Baptist Church in McAlester.
Other decorations are now expanded to downtown McAlester, Arvest Park and part of the area near Mark Deak Field, but it all began along Carl Albert Parkway.
"Lots of times, when I see the lights, I think it all started with Carla," Cappo said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
