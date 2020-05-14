Choctaw Nation Wellness Centers across southeast Oklahoma will reopen May 18.
The tribe announced the centers will reopen as part of Phase I of the tribe’s plan to reopen the Choctaw Nation amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton announced earlier in the month the phased approach will be guided by two key health indicators — hospital bed utilization and intensive care unit bed utilization by COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total bed capacity for Oklahoma and key markets in Texas and Arkansas.
If the indicators show a threat to the healthcare system of the tribe, Oklahoma, or the key markets in Texas and Arkansas, the tribe will halt or slow down the phased progression, according to Batton.
The following is a list of guidelines tribal wellness centers will adhere to:
Phase I will apply to wellness center members 18 and older with seniors aged 65 and older being encouraged to stay safe and home until phase III.
Wellness centers will follow social distancing of 10 feet and a wellness screen must be completed at the front door before entry.
Due to the social distancing restrictions, some facilities will have limited capacity.
Workouts will be limited to 45 minutes, once a day, up to three days a week with reservations available on a first come first serve basis and can be made by phone.
Call in reservations for May 18 will begin on May 15 between 8 a.m. and noon.
The McAlester wellness center can be reached at 918-429-7520, Crowder at 918-334-5666, and Wilburton at 918-465-5620.
No classes, childcare, basketball games, chair volleyball, or group activities will be allowed during phase I.
The tribe is also encouraging wellness center members to use personal protective equipment.
CDC recommendations on hygiene and cleaning of equipment will be followed and strictly enforced during phase I.
No new members sign-ups will be allowed during the first phase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.