Choctaw voters in districts 4, 7, and 10 will head to the polls this week to decide who will represent their districts for the next four years.
Early in-person voting will be available Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the general election occurring Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in District 10 will decide between incumbent Anthony Dillard and challenger Sherman Bo Miller.
District 10 includes Atoka, northern Bryan and southern Pittsburg counties.
Voters in the district will vote at the Choctaw Community Center located at 1203 West Liberty Road in Atoka.
In District 4, a new council member will be elected between Jess Henry and Jennifer Roberts, as incumbent Delton Cox did not file for reelection.
District 4 voters can vote at the Choctaw Community Center in Poteau at 208 B Street or at the Community Center in Spiro at 19400 AES Road.
Voters in District 7 will also vote in a new council member, as Jack Austin Sr. did not file for reelection.
Adrian Johnico, Joey Tom, James H. Smith, and Melissa Reich all filed for the District 7 seat.
District 6 incumbent Jennifer Woods and District 12 incumbent James Frazier ran unopposed, according to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
Two locations are also available for District 7 voters — the Choctaw Community Center in Antlers at 302 SW O Street or the Choctaw Community Center in Wright City at 5718 Rodeo Grounds Road.
Any person who has obtained tribal membership as defined by Article II of the Constitution and had attained the age of 18 by the date of any election shall be eligible to register to vote in Choctaw Nation tribal elections.
Early voting will begin Friday, July 9 at each voting center. The voter must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government. Early voting will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with same-day registration is available at the voting precincts.
Mail-in ballots that were sent to each eligible voters in June must be received and processed by the U.S. Postal Service office in Durant by 4:30 p.m. July 9.
The ballots, when mailed to the voter, shall be accompanied by a plain opaque envelope marked “BALLOT”, and a pre- addressed postage paid affidavit envelope for voter’s convenience. The return envelope will have the mailing address for the Election Board on it.
On Election Day, July 10, the voter will provide the voting location board with his/her name and address. The voter must present an ID issued by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma showing full name and date of birth or a photo ID issued by another government.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.