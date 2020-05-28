The health and safety of our associates, tribal members, visitors and guests is the top priority for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO). Following review of key health indicators with our health and emergency management professionals, CNO leadership has determined to move into Phase II of the CNO Recovery Plan beginning Friday, May 29.
During Phase II, additional CNO businesses and operations will begin to reopen. This includes re-opening the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Headquarters in Durant to the public on May 29.
Please note that Roots Café will not reopen to the public until Phase III of the recovery plan. All reopened operations and associates will adhere to enhanced safety protocols and other guidelines that may be in place based on the location or job function.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has taken numerous steps to respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests, associates, vendors, entertainment partners and individuals in the communities in which we are located," states Chief Gary Batton.
"Choctaw has been closely monitoring the constantly evolving situation regarding COVID-19, and based on the latest information from local, state and federal health officials, we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the rapid spread of this disease." Given how quickly this situation is evolving, the Choctaw Nation will continue to provide updates on the website and via social media channels.
Key Indicators for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Recovery Phases
Below is a description of the key indicators CNO will use to monitor the health environment and ensure that the progression of phases, as outlined on the next page of the CNO Recovery Plan, is in the best interest of the Choctaw Nation.
CNO's health and emergency management professionals have designated trigger points for each key indicator that CNO will use as a base standard to either move into a new phase or remain in the current phase. If the key indicators remain below the designated trigger points, the Recovery Plan will progress on the dates provided. If the key indicators exceed the designated trigger points, CNO will not move to the next phase as currently scheduled. The key indicators are based on hospital and ICU bed utilization in the 10.5 counties of CNO as well as the states of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas (markets important to CNO).
Hospital Bed Utilization: This is measured by the number of hospital beds utilized for COVID-19 patients.
ICU Bed Utilization: This measure provides insight into how many ICU beds are utilized for COVID-19 patients.
Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority: Coronavirus Response
The Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority (CNHSA) is enacting enhanced screening precautions at our facilities in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. With the precautionary measures described below, all our facilities are open for operations.
At the Choctaw Nation Health Care Center in Talihina, Oklahoma we are limiting entry to three access points: 1) Main Clinic Entrance near pharmacy, 2) Emergency Room and 3) Women's Health. At the access points, CNHSA staff will be greeting all patients and visitors to ask screening questions and provide guidance. To help limit the risk of exposure, especially for those at higher risk, patient visitors are limited to one person per day. Visitors must be over the age of 16.
Many CNHSA clinics are also limiting access points. Signs will be placed directing patients at each facility. We are also asking patients seeking care without an appointment to call ahead for guidance before visiting a facility.
We are asking that, whenever possible, medication refills be ordered through the Choctaw Nation Refill Center to be mailed to your residence. The refill center phone number is 866-367-4084. If you are out of refills, please contact your provider about the possibility of extending your current prescription.
These measures will help us protect patients and care providers; we appreciate your cooperation. If you have a question about your medical care, please call 800-349-7026.
If you have a question about coronavirus (COVID-19), including testing criteria, there are call centers available. The CNHSA coronavirus call center can be reached Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by calling 866-536-2766.
The Oklahoma State Dept of Health coronavirus (COVID-19) call center is available Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. by calling 877-215-8336.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information line is now open 24 hours a day / 7 days a week for questions related to coronavirus (COVID-19) by calling 800-232-4636.
We will continue to monitor developments related to this issue and communicate updates with you as needed.
