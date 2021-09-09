An exact amount for a multi-year agreement between the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the Texas Rangers for naming rights of a stadium is not being disclosed.
After the Rangers announced in August a multi-year naming rights partnership with the tribe to make Globe Life Park in Arlington now known as Choctaw Stadium, tribal members started a change.org petition requesting transparency over the agreement and saying the money spent on the deal could have been used to benefit tribal members. The petition garnered 247 of its 500-signature goal as of Thursday.
Choctaw Nation Senior Director of Public Relations Kristina Humenesky told the News-Capital the "contract prevents us from disclosing the amount because it is tied to several other agreements we have with the Rangers as well as our strategic marketing plan" — adding the agreement benefits the tribe and its members
“The Tribe carefully evaluates all opportunities with the vision for enhancing long term sustainability of the Nation thereby benefiting all members now and for future generations,” Humensky said.
According to the Rangers, the naming rights agreement expanded the partnership the team and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts have had since 2010, including a 2019 extension of their partnership that brands Choctaw as the “Official and Exclusive Casino and Resort of the Texas Rangers.”
The former home field of the Texas Rangers will host 16 regular season high school football games for the Arlington School District this fall along with three college football games.
The Dallas Jackals of Major League Rugby will call Choctaw Stadium home in 2022, according to the Rangers’ press release.
"Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is excited to expand our relationship with the Texas Rangers and be part of a stadium that has brought so much joy over the years to so many in North Texas," stated Chief Gary Battton in a press release. "We are proud to have our name on a field that continues to play an important role in the lives of North Texans and we look forward to sharing in the competition and enjoyment the stadium brings to the community."
