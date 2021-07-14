Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ended a forum explaining implications from the McGirt decision early amid jeers from the audience.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Stitt's office designed the “McGirt v Oklahoma Community Forum” to inform the public about the implications of the Supreme Court decision — but it spiraled out of control Tuesday with activists clamoring for Native American representation on the panel and jeers from the audience.
Choctaw Nation officials said Wednesday the McGirt decision was the correct decision and communication can help all sides finds solutions to some stemming questions.
“Solutions and answers cannot be provided without input from stakeholders,” Choctaw Nation officials said. “We believe our practice of working together with the federal government and state prosecutors has resulted in better coordination of prosecution efforts to ensure safety for all.”
Panel members faced questions Tuesday about a lack of Native American representation with some protestors asking “where are the chiefs?”
Choctaw Nation officials said the tribe did not receive any invitation, but sent a few staff members who were not asked to be panelists.
Tribal leaders said they didn’t receive meaningful invitations to the forum, organized by Stitt’s office and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Stitt’s office maintains it contacted tribal representatives.
“Nobody on this panel created the McGirt situation,” Stitt said before shutting down the event an hour earlier than scheduled. “This is a complicated issue, and we have 400,000 natives who live in the state of Oklahoma. We’ve got 3.6 million nonnatives living in the state of Oklahoma. We need to keep all Oklahomans safe.”
“The Supreme Court made the correct decision in McGirt leading to the recognition of the reservations of the Five Tribes and their sovereignty,” Choctaw Nation officials said. “To implement the decision and ensure the safety of those within our reservation we have added police officers, prosecutors, probation officers, counselors, and we are in the process of setting up a victim coordinator. We continue to coordinate our efforts with Federal authorities, District Attorney’s, law enforcement and other agencies to ensure protection for all Oklahomans.”
A Supreme Court ruling in July 2020 found Congress never disestablished the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in eastern Oklahoma, meaning cases involving Native Americans fall under tribal and federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act. Many cases dismissed at the state level were prosecuted by US attorney’s offices or tribal attorneys general, while some convicted of crimes were released.
All five Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judges ruled in April that the U.S. Supreme Court’s July 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma also applies to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations.
Stitt’s voiced his opposition of the McGirt ruling as Native American nation officials praise it for upholding tribal sovereignty.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said he was against the McGirt decision because it leaves some minor crime cases to fall out of jurisdiction — and he believes the decision will not be overturned.
“It’s a very complex legal issue and I’m not confident the courts will overturn it,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan previously told the News-Capital that the McGirt decision could impact 6,000 cases in his district — but said Wednesday it hasn’t led to quite that many.
He said his office has retained open communication with Choctaw Nation and the US District Attorney’s Office to make sure cases don’t get lost.
“We’re just making sure there’s not a negative impact,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said his office used several factors in identifying the thousands of cases that could be impacted.
The U.S. Department of Justice defines Native American as a person having “a significant degree of blood and sufficient connection to his tribe to be regarded (by the tribe or the government) as one of its members for criminal jurisdiction purposes.”
Choctaw Nation does not set a minimum blood quantum for tribal membership if a person has evidence of lineage to someone named in the Index and Final Rolls of Citizens and Freedmen of the Choctaw and Chickasaw Tribes approved in 1906.
The Associated Press and CNHI News contributed to this report.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.