Choctaw Nation recovery plan to begin May 15

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma released Tuesday its phased plan to fully reopen its economy amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“As always, our top priority is the health and safety of our tribal members, associates, gaming guests, and visitors,” CNO Chief Gary Batton said in a video released Tuesday.
According to Batton, the phased approach will be guided by two key health indicators — hospital bed utilization and intensive care unit bed utilization by COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total bed capacity for Oklahoma and key markets in Texas and Arkansas.
“So much effort has been focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 to avoid overwhelming our health systems,” Batton said. “Our key health indicators are focused on protecting the capacity of our health systems.”
If the indicators show a threat to the healthcare system of the tribe, Oklahoma, or the key markets in Texas and Arkansas, the tribe will halt or slow down the phased progression, according to Batton.
Phase I will begin May 15 with the Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina and medical clinics opening to limited services. Wellness centers will also begin to open with limited capacity.
The tribe’s Chili’s restaurants in Atoka and Poteau will also open with limited capacity and will follow local public health guidelines.
Childcare centers will also begin to open to meet demand.
“Specific opening dates may vary,” Batton said.
Although specific dates were not given, Phase II will begin after a review of the two indicators with additional CNO operations to reopen with all operations adhering to enhanced safety protocols and other guidelines that may be in place based on the location.
Phase III also has no specific date but will be entered after all indicators are reviewed with all CNO operations reopening. It is possible that additional processes implemented throughout the pandemic may be adopted as more permanent processes just as temporary guidelines established through Phase I Recovery and Phase II Recovery could be extended or rescinded.
“Associates of the Choctaw Nation should expect to hear from their manager or supervisor about return to work dates,” Batton said.
Batton encouraged everyone to continue following public health guidance, practice social distancing, wash hands often, staying home if not essential traveling, and to seek medical care if feeling ill.
“Remember, be Chahta strong as we work to beat this pandemic,” Batton said. “These times remind us together we’re more at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
