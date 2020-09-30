Choctaw Nation program wins finalist for Champions of Health

Celebrating people and organizations that are making a positive impact on Oklahoma’s health through innovative programs, Champions of Health is celebrating its 17th annual awards. As part of the awards, the Choctaw Nation’s program on Addressing Opioid Overdose Deaths (AOOD) landed as a finalist for the Community Health Champion.
Under the direction of a team led by Samantha McGee as Project Coordinator, the AOOD’s goal is to reduce the opioid overdose death rate by ten percent over the four years of the grant in the 10.5 counties of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO). The grant aims to achieve this primarily by distributing naloxone to first responders and providing training on treatment practices.
The team has trained over 1,400 first responders. There is documentation of at least 15 lives saved due to utilizing the provided kits. “Implementing an electronic form for the first responder to send back after using the kit helps us reinforce the need for the program,” explains McGee.
The Champions of Health Awards will be presented virtually this year with Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports analyst Terry Bradshaw serving as the keynote speaker. The event will be available to the public on championsofhealth.org from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Although CNO wasn’t the winner and recipient of additional grant money, McGee hopes to find ways to continue the program. “Finding funding opportunities will just increase our ability to provide more lifesaving kits to the first responders.”
The Choctaw Nation employed a multi-faceted approach to reducing the opioid crisis in Native Americans. Programs include all aspects of treating drug addiction, educating the public and first responders, and providing free resources to the communities served.
In a study completed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Drug and Opioid-Involved Overdose Deaths in the United States, 2013 – 2017, the annual number of drug overdose deaths in Oklahoma was reduced by 1.4% from 2016 to 2017. The study provides evidence that programs such as CNO’s are needed and working in our communities.
