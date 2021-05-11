Betty Thomas pauses and snivels as she remembers stories from her grandparents and great-grandparents on the Trail of Tears.
The McAlester resident and Choctaw Nation member’s relatives were among roughly 125,000 Native Americans forced from their ancestral homes in the southeastern United States in the 1830s. They traveled to what is now Oklahoma as thousands died on 5,043-mile trek called the Trail of Tears — including the estimated 600 miles traversed by Choctaw Nation
“When I think about it, it makes me sad,” Thomas said. “Why did they do that to them?”
Thomas joined Johnnie Sue Kemp and Becky Jones in 2016 with other Choctaw Nation tribal members on an extended ceremonial Trail of Tears walk from Arkansas to Choctaw Nation’s capitol grounds.
The group walked more than 10 miles per day and camped in tents at night along the journey. The trip offered educational stops, historic sites and more as people traveled along the same path as the thousands of Native Americans did on the Trail of Tears.
“You could just stand out there and just feel the presence,” Kemp said. “There was so many that went through there, it was just amazing.”
They learned about challenging conditions the Native Americans faced; how much people overcharged Native Americans for services like ferrying across the Mississippi River, mutual fears of spreading disease, and more.
Jones, a McAlester Choctaw member, said their trip was hot and the group learned to appreciate the conditions their ancestors faced on the death marches.
Much of the Trail of Tears is now covered by county roads and structures, but the trio also saw long stretches with the earth worn down from the thousands of Native Americans that made the journey.
“To walk through there knowing there were hundreds of ancestors coming through there that really didn’t want to leave their homeland…it was a life-changing thing,” Kemp said.
The trio said their trip evoked an array of emotions as they experienced what their ancestors did nearly two centuries ago.
Choctaw Nation will host a 2.5 mile-long Trail of Tears memorial walk Saturday at the Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds.
Cultural demonstrations and vendor booths will be available starting at 9 a.m. before the ceremony starts at 10 a.m.
District 11 Choctaw Nation Councilor Robert Karr said he’s participated in the ceremonial walks in previous years — and is amazed seeing people of all ages remembering the Trail of Tears.
“The 2.5 miles we walk doesn’t compare to the long miles they walked,” Karr said. “But we want to invite all tribal members and everybody to remember that journey.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
