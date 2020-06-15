Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced COVID-19 precautions for its annual Labor Day Festival — including no rides or concerts.
With concerts and festival rides canceled, the event set for Sept. 4-6 at Tuskahoma will focus on cultural events and activities.
"The Choctaw Nation will be approaching this year's Labor Day Festival with a commitment to celebrating our tribal culture while having an awareness of public health," said Chief Gary Batton.
Batton's State of the Nation address will be delivered virtually and will be available on the tribe's social media and website Sept. 7.
Choctaw Nation will announce schedule changes when they are available on social media outlets and the official website at www.choctawnation.com for the latest information.
As of Monday, the 10-and-a-half counties of the Choctaw Nation had 400 cumulative positive cases of COVID-19, 277 recoveries, and nine deaths, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The tribe on Friday stopped their daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers on social media that reported COVID-19 numbers and testing within the Choctaw Nation.
Also on Friday, the tribe entered Phase three of reopening, "During this recovery phase, all CNO operations will be reopened. It is possible that additional processes implemented throughout pandemic may be adopted as more permanent processes just as temporary guidelines established through Phase one recovery and Phase two recovery could be extended or rescinded."
The phased approach adopted by the tribe was guided by two key health indicators — hospital bed utilization and intensive care unit bed utilization by COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total bed capacity for Oklahoma and key markets in Texas and Arkansas.
If the indicators show a threat to the healthcare system of the tribe, Oklahoma, or the key markets in Texas and Arkansas, the tribe will halt or slow down the phased progression, according to CNO.
