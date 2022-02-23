Choctaw Nation, McAlester mayor welcome turnpike projects

Officials welcomed a series of highway projects coming to southeast Oklahoma as part of an initiative to improve the state's turnpike system.
Leaders announced a $5 billion, 15-year plan to grow the state's turnpike infrastructure that includes several projects along the Indian Nation Turnpike that spans more than 100 miles through southeast Oklahoma.
Plans include new interchanges along Indian Nation Turnpike north of Daisy, in Indianola, at State Highway 63 near Blanco, and at U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester. McAlester Mayor John Browne welcomed the improvements across the area — and said he hopes it leads to another project in the city.
"While we're glad that the Turnpike Authority is making improvements to the system, we would still very much like to have an exit by the Industrial Park," Browne said.
McAlester city officials have pursued an interchange addition along Indian Nation Turnpike at U.S. Highway 69 in recent years.
Browne said the city has property on both sides of the highway that officials hope can be used in adding an interchange in the high-traffic area. He said the city will communicate with local representatives on the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to continue pursuing that option.
Indian Nation Turnpike stretches 105.2 miles between Hugo and Henryetta. Browne said he believes the planned improvement at the McAlester interchange will improve safety for all drivers.
Choctaw Nation officials said in a statement to CNHI Oklahoma that the plans improve access to the turnpike.
“The Choctaw Nation is encouraged and pleased to see approvals for additional exits and entry points to the Indian Nation Turnpike," Choctaw Nation officials said. "These additions will provide quicker, safer and easier access for general and emergency use for tribal members and added convenience for tourists and those living within the reservation. This has long been a desire of ours in making better access to our communities and tribal members.”
State leaders announced the plan will include $252 million to finish an 8-mile loop in Oklahoma City; a 60-mile, $1.1 billion widening of the Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Bristow; a 29-mile, $981 million new turnpike in east Norman; and a $315 million project to widen Will Rogers Turnpike from Tulsa to Claremore and add a full interchange at the Adair exit at Highway 28.
Tim Gatz, secretary of transportation, said the projects will be phased in over the next 15 years “in a manner that makes sense." He said officials will first focus on east-west connections in the Oklahoma City metro to alleviate congestion and widening the Turner Turnpike.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, called the new planned interchanges along the Indian Nation Turnpike "a win for southeast, rural Oklahoma.”
Grego said he's pursued ways to improve the turnpike for several years as constituents shared concerns with him since he was elected four years ago. He held an interim study in September with local and tribal leaders pressuring transportation officials to modernize rural turnpikes.
He expressed concern that officials plan to focus on the traffic needs of Oklahoma City and Tulsa first as his constituents are slated to be among the last to benefit.
"When that happens, you wonder, is the money still going to be there?” Grego said. “I wish it would be further up the list.”
Plans call for raised toll prices to pay for the projects that will be paid for using bonds, though turnpike officials haven’t determined how much the prices will increase.
Gatz said the original turnpike system completely bypassed many communities when it was built decades ago and new access points were needed.
He said transportation officials focused on staying ahead of the state's traffic problems — primarily the Interstate 35 and Turner Turnpike corridors.
Gatz added that officials will do everything to minimize the impact on Oklahomans.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said the initiative, known as Access Oklahoma, is “a bold plan to make major investments” throughout the entire turnpike system.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
