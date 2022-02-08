Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said his tribe will be a part of a $590 million settlement between Native American tribes, Johnson & Johnson and three other major pharmaceutical companies, over the company’s role in the opioid crisis.
“The opioid epidemic has disproportionally affected Native Americans,” Batton said in a statement released this week. “This negotiation and resolution process brings CNO one step closer to fulfilling our 2018 vision to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors responsible for harms in Southeastern Oklahoma, by recouping abatement funds to help abate this epidemic and end the death and addiction it has caused.”
The announcement comes after the tribe initially said it would not be participating in the settlement announced Wednesday in the Eastern District of Ohio when the Tribal Leadership Council “reached settlements in principle to resolve Native American/Alaska Native Tribal Claims” filed against Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health.
Choctaw Nation Director of Public Relations Randy Sachs said the tribe was not a part of the mediation process between the TLO and the companies, which led to the tribe’s initial statement
“After better understanding the issue, the tribe is continuing mediation as part of the opioid settlement between Native American tribes and opioid manufacturers and distributors,” Sachs said.
According to the settlement, J&J agreed to resolve the lawsuits for $150 million paid over two years with the remaining three companies paying $439,934,500 over seven years.
“All federally recognized tribes are eligible to participate in both settlements,” the settlement states.
The settlement does not include the $75,035,500 settlement reached with the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma in September 2021.
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma was one of 435 tribal government to file lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies and maintained the companies “are responsible for the opioid crisis.”
“This represents over 70% of the 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States,” the settlement states.
According to the court documents, the TLC was designated to coordinate the interests of the tribal governments including the “global resolution of opioid-related claims.”
J&J in a statement stated the settlement was “not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing” and the company “will continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve.”
The company said its settlement with the tribes is consistent with the framework of a nationwide $5 billion settlement against lawsuits filed by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the U.S.
“The Company’s actions relating to the marketing and promotion of important prescription opioid medications were appropriate and responsible,” J&J said in the statement. “The Company no longer sells prescription opioid medications in the United States as part of our ongoing efforts to focus on transformational innovation and serving unmet patient needs.”
The Choctaw Nation stated in their lawsuit five causes of actions against the pharmaceutical companies — public nuisance, fraud, unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy and negligence and demanded a trial be held by a jury.
“Defendants made false representation to Choctaw Nation healthcare providers and/or omitted facts, regarding the risk, efficacy, and medical necessity of their opioids,” the Choctaw Nation’s lawsuit stated. “As a result, Choctaw Nation was directly and proximately damaged, including significant costs o the Choctaw Nation’s health system, undermining of the economic productivity of its citizens, and the harming the long-term health and welfare of Choctaw Nation citizens.”
Batton said the Choctaw Nation will use all funds received to help fight the opioid epidemic within the tribe’s reservation.
“We are committed to allocating all settlement funds on programs to abate the deadly and addictive effects of the opioid epidemic on our tribal members and across CNO tribal lands,” Batton said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
