The Choctaw Nation presented Choctaw Community Partner Fund checks Wednesday to the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County.
Choctaw Nation awarded $13,500 to the city of McAlester and $5,400 to Pittsburg County through the program.
Tribal officials said the checks for the second quarter came from the Choctaw Community Partnership Fund that has distributed more than $640,000 so far this year to communities in southeast Oklahoma.
