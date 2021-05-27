The Choctaw Nation presented Choctaw Community Partner Fund checks Wednesday to the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County.

Choctaw Nation awarded $13,500 to the city of McAlester and $5,400 to Pittsburg County through the program.

Tribal officials said the checks for the second quarter came from the Choctaw Community Partnership Fund that has distributed more than $640,000 so far this year to communities in southeast Oklahoma.

