McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.