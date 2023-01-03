Eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members will get to vote on a number of tribal council seats and chief this year as the Choctaw Nation gears up for elections later this year.
Tribal council seats 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, and 11 are up for election in 2023 along with chief and each elected role serves a four-year term, according to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
Area incumbents are District 11 Councilman Robert Karr and District 5 Councilman Ron Perry.
Karr is currently serving his first term on the council after being elected in 2019 after longtime District 11 Councilman Bob Pate withdrew prior to a runoff election.
The Choctaw Nation Constitutional Court upheld Karr as the winner of the election after a protest was filed claiming Karr won the election “without having ever achieved the 50% plus one majority necessary to be declared the winner.”
Perry was first elected to the District 5 seat in 2011.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton was first appointed Chief in 2014 after the retirement of longtime Chief Gregory E. Pyle. Batton was first elected as Chief in 2015 before running unopposed in 2019.
Other incumbents up for reelection are District 1 Councilman and current Speaker Thomas Williston, District 2 Councilman Tony Ward, District 3 Councilman Eddie Bohanan, and District 8 Councilman Perry Thompson.
This year’s election filing period will begin Monday, April 17 and will run through Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day.
Eligible persons who wish to file must do so at the Ibaiachvffa (Membership) Room #1251 at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters located at 1802 Chukka Hina in Durant.
According to the Choctaw Nation’s Election Code, a person may become a prospective candidate for an office by filing a notarized Declaration of Candidacy with the tribe’s Election Board Secretary on the designated filing days.
Along with paying a $500 filing fee for tribal council, a person must also meet five qualifiers to run for tribal council.
Must be a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Be at least 21 years of age at the time he/she files for candidacy.
Possess no less than one quarter degree of Choctaw Indian blood as certified by an official Tribal Membership card.
Must have been a Resident in their respective districts for one year immediately preceding the election and if elected must remain a resident of the district from which they were elected during the tenure of office.
Never have been convicted of a felony by a court of competent jurisdiction.
Choctaw Nation employees who wish to run for an office must either resign or take a leave of absence from their duties for the duration of the campaign. If elected, the employee must resign from their position, according to the tribe’s election code.
All tribal members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to vote in tribal elections following completion of the voter registration form. There is no registration deadline before the election as the Choctaw Nation permits same day registration.
Eligible tribal members may submit a voter registration form obtained online at www.choctawnation.com/vote or from a community center and address it to: Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Attn: Voter Registration, P.O. Box 1210 Durant, OK 74702.
Mail in ballots will begin to be mailed to registered voters prior to the election with early voting taking place July 7 and the General Election on July 8.
More information about how to file as a candidate or to register to vote can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/about/government/elections/
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
