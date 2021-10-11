Choctaw Nation donates to county projects

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has made a series of donations to Pittsburg County, including two covering a county road project, a community donation to the county and another to benefit the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.
Two donations came from the Choctaw Nation to pay toward the Lakeview Road Project in District 3, with one donation for $101,442.50, along with another donation for $57,577.57. County Clerk Hope Trammell said the donations were for two separate contractor payouts on the project.
In addition, the Choctaw Nation donated $6,500 to the county as part of its quarterly county and community donation program. That money goes into a segregated fund, where commissioners have been saving the quarterly donations for a future project.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the county is considering using the money toward a project at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. While nothing has been finalized, commissioners have taken some preliminary actions.
"We're getting some quotes on building a large restroom facility at the Expo, which would be between the amphitheater and the show barns," Smith said, referring to the show barns at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.
"There are not any restrooms for that area," Smith said, which means the restrooms in the Expo Center have to be opened when the show barns are in use or other activities are being conducted in the area.
Smith said he and the other commissioners have looked at setups in different areas to get ideas about what they might want to consider for the fairgrounds.
"We've been around and looked at some," Smith said.
How much money do the commissioners have in the segregated fund created to hold the quarterly donations the Choctaw Nation makes to Pittsburg County?
County ClerkHope Trammell checked and said the account contains $49,478.08. Smith said that might not yet be enough to pay for the project commissioners have in mind.
"I think it will be somewhat larger," he said.
Commissioners said the funds donated by the Choctaw Nation are helpful.
"They're greatly appreciated; anything that benefits the county," Smith said. "Some of these things we couldn't do without them."
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selmon agreed.
"We do greatly appreciate them," he said. Referring to the Lakeview Drive project, Selman said "They done that road."
Also, the Choctaw Nation donated $5,000 to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department for equipment.
"They donate $5,000 every year, out of the goodness of their heart," said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris. He said the county doesn't allocate money for equipment, so the donation from the Choctaw Nation is appreciated.
Morris said the money will be used for equipment or training upgrades, which will be determined later.
County commissioners voted to officially accept all of the donations during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
