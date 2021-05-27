Choctaw Nation District 12 princess pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Choctaw Nation Community Center in Coalgate.

Applications can be picked up at the Choctaw Nation Center in Crowder.

Little Miss-8-13

Junior Miss-14-18

Senior Miss-19-23

Deadline for applications are due June 10

For more information please call the Crowder Community Center at

(918-334-5344) or at the Coalgate Community Center at (580-927-3641)

