Choctaw Nation District 12 princess pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Choctaw Nation Community Center in Coalgate.
Applications can be picked up at the Choctaw Nation Center in Crowder.
Categories:
Little Miss-8-13
Junior Miss-14-18
Senior Miss-19-23
Deadline for applications are due June 10
For more information please call the Crowder Community Center at
(918-334-5344) or at the Coalgate Community Center at (580-927-3641)
