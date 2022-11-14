Jennifer Woods said she remembers growing up in substandard housing, which made Choctaw Nation's approval to build 600 more homes for tribal members even more special.
The Choctaw Nation District 6 Tribal Councilor said those memories made it more special to her after the council on Nov. 12 unanimously approved funding $98,476,400 for the construction of 300 lease purchase homes, 240 affordable rental housing homes, and 60 independent elder homes.
“It just blesses my heart, I feel like it’s a day of thanksgiving, blessings, and celebration,” Woods said.
“This amount includes all due diligence and closing costs related to the development and construction of these homes,” Woods said during the Saturday meeting.
The councilwoman said she remembers living with her grandmother in a house in McAlester that had numerous issues.
“We lived in a house with floors falling in and my grandpa and her would put cardboard in the windows and tape around the doors and we would put tubs out when it would rain,” Woods said. “You could see outside, when you laid in bed you could see daylight out and had a lot of varmints that came in."
Woods said it was a blessing to serve the people of the Choctaw Nation everyday in her role with the tribal council.
“It’s a blessing to me to serve the people every day in this job. To be able to provide them with not only safe homes for other grandparents and other families out there,” Woods said. “To know that so many families are going to benefit from this and if you know families or have someone that doesn’t live in good housing. Have them go to their area and apply for one of these homes.
The Choctaw Nation’s Housing Authority offers housing for eligible tribal members through the lease to purchase program, independent elder housing, and affordable rental housing along with other housing assistance programs. Applications are available by visiting www.choctawnation.com.
Councilors said the need for housing is evident through the applications received from across the tribe’s 10 and a half county reservation.
James Dry, District 3 Councilman said the latest funding is a part of $300 million the tribe has invested back into housing for tribal members since 2018.
“That’s a huge investment back to our tribal members to have a better house to live in,” Dry said. “I’m very proud of this as well.”
Council Speaker and District 1 Councilman Thomas Williston said the type of house Woods described growing up in are still out there today.
“Those houses are real,” Williston said. “Those houses are out there.”
Williston said himself and other council members also came up from substandard housing and that is why the program is important to him and the other members of the council.
“That’s why we’re all so passionate about it because we want to give our people and your grandkids and your children a better quality of life and that feeling is within all our hearts,” Williston said. “We’re just blessed to be in a position to be able to fulfill our duties. We are truly blessed.”
