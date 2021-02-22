The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authoritywill hold several vaccination events Saturday, February 27, 2021 in McAlester, Talihina, Durant, Poteau, and Idabel. Appointments are required.
The eligibility criteria for vaccination appointments includes:
• Current CNHSA patients with a Certified Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) card 18 years of age or older (16-17 year old patients can receive the Pfizer vaccine in Talihina).
• Teachers and healthcare workers with their CDIB card.
• CNHSA patients’ household members, regardless of CDIB status, are also able to schedule their appointment.
To schedule an appointment for one of the special events this Saturday, call 800.349.7026 extension 6 and choose your closest clinic.
To learn more about available opportunities and eligibility, please visit www.choctawnation.com/covid-19.
