Associates of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will begin to be recalled to work sites starting May 15 through June 13, according to CNO Chief Gary Batton.
“Managers and supervisors will contact associates regarding their specific return to work date and schedule,” Batton said. “Initial schedules will be based on guest demand and operational hours.”
Through the June 13 recall, Batton said associates with reduced schedules will be paid a combination of regular pay and COVID-19 administrative pay.
The Chief said associates with qualifying high-risk medical conditions will have their COVID-19 administrative pay through June 13.
“Associates who have been offered work schedules and refuse will not be eligible for COVID-19 administrative pay,” Batton said.
According to Batton, after June 13, leave and pay decisions will be based upon normal human resources policies.
