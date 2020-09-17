Choctaw Nation approves 2021 budget with more casino upgrades

Choctaw Nation council members approved a budget for the new fiscal year that shows nearly one-quarter million in projected construction costs including continued casino expansions.
The tribe said the budget shows a 5% increase in revenue at $1.76 million and a 2% decrease in expenses from the previous year — and includes more construction costs amid ongoing upgrades at the Durant Casino and Restort.
“Total projected construction costs for 2021 were projected at $215 million, largely dedicated to the Durant Casino and Resort expansion,” said Choctaw Nation Director of Government Public Relations Casey Davis. “This budget continues to provide significant resources committed to our tribal members and member services.”
In revenue, the new budget shows a 16% increase to the general fund, along with 6% increase to health, 8% decrease for housing and 6% increase to commerce.
According to the tribe, the commitment to tribal members for growth in the areas of jobs, culture, daycare, housing and health will continue throughout the new fiscal year. The growth includes adding more Independent Elder and Affordable Rental homes, as well as expanding dental and diabetic services.
New tribal facilities, including The District in Idabel and Durant's cultural center, casino expansion and childcare center, are also expected to open in the 2021 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The tribal council also approved a $3.2 million dollar budget for the Choctaw Nation Head Start Program.
According to tribal documents, the tribe received $2,583,170 from a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant made available to American Indian and Alaskan Native Head Start Programs.
The grant required the tribe to match 20% of the grant and the council committed $645,793 to the budget, making the total head start budget $3,228,963.
Council members approved a limited waiver of sovereign immunity for the Starbucks Corporation so that the company can disclose “certain proprietary or confidential information” to the tribe due to the desire for the tribe’s division of commerce to enter into an agreement with Starbucks “to open one or more” restaurants.
Pieces of property in LeFlore, McCurtain, and Pittsburg Counties were authorized to be placed into trust status with the United States by the council.
Discussion to amend the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Code of Ethics was tabled by a unanimous vote by the council.
Council officers were also appointed during the Sept. 12 meeting. Appointed officials were Speaker Thomas Williston of District 1, Ronald Perry, District 5, Secretary; Jennifer Woods, District 6, Chaplain; James Dry, District 9, Speaker Pro-Tempore. Jay Renley Dennis and Patty Hawkins will continue respectively as Parliamentarian and Recording Secretary.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
