A nearly-$70 million expansion is expected to more than double the size of the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester.
Choctaw Nation officials announced plans to remodel and expand the McAlester clinic that was first built in 2007 — with construction set to begin in the coming months and to be complete in 2024.
“The expansion is long overdue for this area,” District 11 Choctaw Nation Tribal Council Member Robert Karr said. “Yakoke (Thank you) to the clinic administration and staff for the quality care they’ve provided to tribal members while dealing with the capacity issues.”
Plans call for an addition of more than 51,000 square feet to the McAlester clinic and updates to the building at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway.
The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest federally-recognized tribe in the United States with 223,279 registered members. Choctaw Nation is the second-largest reservation in area with nearly 7 million acres including boundaries covering more than 10 counties in southeast Oklahoma.
Officials said the clinic expansion project is estimated to cost nearly $70 million and will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The McAlester clinic was built in 2007 and offers a bevy of in-house services: family practice, internal medicine, same-day clinic, pediatrics, podiatry, behavioral health, laboratory, radiology, and pharmacy services.
Officials said the expansion will add gastroenterology, cardiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), endocrinology, orthopedics, employees’ health clinic, and speech therapy to the services offered at the facility.
“This investment will increase critical health care capacity for the Choctaw Nation, to better prepare it to respond to and mitigate additional healthcare demand caused by COVID-19,” Karr said.
“We are excited to bring more health care options to our patients,” Clinic Operations Director Tiffany Segotta said. “Some of our patients drive long distances to see us. Being able to offer these services in McAlester will bring a greater level of health overall for our patients.”
The project is expected to add 56 new employees to the clinic — which would double the number of employees to accomodate additional services.
Officials anticipate the expansion will allow the clinic to serve 65% more patients after it's complete.
“This opens the doors for providers to work and patients to get help that we currently don’t have,” Segotta said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.