Choctaw Development Fund awards more than $49,000 for Wilburton splash pad

On August 24, The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and the Choctaw Development Fund (CDF) awarded the city of Wilburton $49,900 that will be used in partnership with the Wilburton’s Lion Club and the City of Wilburton to install a new Splash Pad at Rosebure Park in Wilburton, Okla.
The 2,415 square-foot, animal-themed splash pad will enhance the community by offering interactive recreational space and opportunities for children's sensory and mental growth while also allowing families to come together and socialize.
“We are ecstatic to have this new amenity for our residents at Rosebure Park,” states Teresa Brady, Wilburton Lions Club Representative. “The partnership we have with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and installing this Splash Pad is just one of our many continued efforts to provide our community with meaningful and enjoyable recreational activities.”
The CDF supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of CNO.
“Splash Pads and parks bring people together and build a community,” states Jennifer Woods, Choctaw Nation Tribal Council Member District 6. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Choctaw Development Fund, not only for our Choctaw Tribal members but for our community. We look forward to the Rosebure Park Splash Pad to open in the summer of 2023 for kids and families to enjoy.”
